Lion's Gate Portal on August 8: All you need to know

“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

What if I tell you that this is not an inspirational quote but a fact as per Astrology? Yes, you heard it right. The Lion’s Gate Portal is one such event when the universe is full of positive energy and is all ears to hear your aspirations.

The Lion's Gate Portal manifestations are a recent phenomenon but the event has its due regard in ancient civilisational findings. Let us dig deep and find out all about the most talked about Lion’s Gate Portal:

What is the Lion's Gate Portal?

The Lion’s Gate Portal is a cosmic event that occurs every year between July 28 and August 12, and peaks on August 8 (8/8). It takes place when the sun is in Leo, the Earth, Orion's Belt and the star Sirius are lined up, which is activated by the rising of the star Sirius. Since the event happens when the sun is Leo season (the sign known for strength and determination), thus the name Lion’s Gate Portal.

It is one of the most awaited cosmic events where the abundance of positive energy helps people set their goals and manifest aspirations, and it is believed that all that will be realised.

What is its Significance?

You may ask, why focussing on Lion's Gate Portal manifestations is so important! Because It is the opening of the galactic gate and symbolises an outburst of high-frequency energy or wisdom, that brings us a great opportunity for growth and manifestation. This period allows us to boost our aspirations, manifest new ideas and aspirations, raise our consciousness and enhance our spiritual energy. Anyone looking for a change in their lifestyle, setting new goals or wanting to accomplish more this gate is for you!

What History says

As per ancient Egyptian cosmology, the Lion’s Gate is the dawn of a new year and a period where they set new resolutions for the future. Interestingly, ancient Egyptians revered the star Sirius (brightest star) and all of their ceremonies and lifestyle revolved around Sirius, as they believed it was the gateway to heaven and wisdom. Hence they started exploiting the Lion’s Gate opening as in those times Sirius was strong and brightest in the sky. They believed this portal occurs when Sun in Leo, earth and Sirius move into complete alignment with the pyramids of Giza (Egypt)

In Hinduism also, Sirius (The dog star) is known as Svana, the dog of King Yudhisthira, who was ready to forsake heaven for his loyal dog but was eventually allowed into heaven considering his sacrifice for Svana. The star as per Hinduism also symbolises right conduct and knowledge.

The number 8 (8/8)

This portal is also Known for abundance, as the number 8, as per numerology stands for infinity. The significance of No.8 also makes this day super special.

I mean I don’t have to explain the magic of No 8 anymore, as Bollywood’s most celebrated couple Alia-Ranbir has already spread the wisdom of No 8 too many times.

Number 8 symbolises confidence, passion, power, resilience, karmic loops and infinite transformation. When the lion’s gate portal is wide open and on the new moon on 8/8, it is widely perceived as a golden opportunity to harness anything best for you.

What should you ideally be doing?

Sun is the ultimate source of energy for our overall well being, and so is this portal as the star Sirius showers us with high energy which gives life to our spiritual bodies. This is the time of the year that you can imagine as getting a second chance when the universe is all set to hear you out. In this period the brave, and bold, Leo empowers us to take action.

Plan your day wisely to make the most out of it! Astrologers across the world advise you to write down your aspirations and talk about them out loud today. Begin the day with meditation. Declutter your mind and set out new clear goals, and you are good to go.

