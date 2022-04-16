Love and Relationship Horoscope for April 16, 2022

Aries: Today is a great day for romance, so be ready to let your guard down and let your soul open wide. You can use your innate ability to captivate others to your advantage. Your inner radiance can be seen by anyone who might be interested in or already in a relationship with you, making you more attractive. Utilise it judiciously and for the greater good.

Taurus: Everything you need to jazz up your romantic life is right here. Everything is intense in your very own private shelter, so don’t bother going out. Whether you live alone or with a partner, you're sure to crave some passionate contact. Tell your partner to come over and share your wish-list with them. Today, the bond will surely improve.

Gemini: When you take a closer look at a difficult situation in your relationship, the solution may become immediately apparent. Consider the people you live with as well as those in your proximity such as your home and your family. Emotional sensitivity, even if it is difficult for you, may be the right way to mend what's damaged.

Cancer: In order to keep your existing romantic relationship going, it's important that you prioritise the alone time you desire. Dreams can provide you a glimpse into your love life if you pay attention. Your relationship may suffer if you don't take the time to tune in to the messages your subconscious is sending you and act on them.

Leo: Right about now, things could grow passionate between you and your significant other. Speaking up in ways you might not normally do can go better than you expect so don't hold back. Expressing in a sensual tone can all help you convey your desires to the person you're interested in. They'll receive the message if you spell it out clearly.

Virgo: Even if you're not in a relationship, give your love life your all during the next several days. You may not know what you're seeking for in love and romance right now because of the frustration and grief you've experienced in previous relationships. Ask yourself these straightforward questions to get to the bottom of your feelings.

Libra: A buddy who cares about you and is involved in you may not seem like the kind of person who could ever be your special someone. That said, you might be overlooking something. If you give the person a chance, you may be able to discover whether or not a real romance is possible. Don't let yourself be held back.

Scorpio: You should trust your gut and go with the flow. If you prefer to remain single rather than pursue a long-term relationship, there is no wrongdoing. Make the most of this time by focusing on your career and the opportunities that are available to you. Don't apologise to yourself, and maintain a strong stance.

Sagittarius: As time goes on, you and your companion will get closer. If you've been thinking about proposing to your significant other, now is the perfect time to do so. Make the most of this opportunity to take your idea to the next level. Don't miss out on this opportunity and make a move. Think of creative ways to do so.

Capricorn: You have a bright future ahead of you. The thoughts of your romantic partner will consume your thoughts, and doing anything else will be tough. Focus on what you want to do and look forward to the journey ahead. Spend some quality time with your loved one. Enjoy your time together and keep these memories close to your heart.

Aquarius: Make an effort to be kind and empathetic to your partner. Even if they neglected to live up to your expectations or did not maintain their commitment, you should strive to put the situation in perspective and be realistic about the impact it will have on your relationship. Consider forgiving them if it was a trivial matter, and don't fret about it.

Pisces: You need to drive yourself out of your comfort zone and express your admiration for the person you like. This special someone could be a buddy with whom you have developed romantic sentiments, and you may believe that this connection has the potential to grow into something more. Tell them how you feel as they will willingly echo your emotions.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779