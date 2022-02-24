Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 24, 2022

Aries: You will remain optimistic about the future. Your energy will remain high today and you will execute all tasks with vigour. If committed, then your partner will prove to be a valuable asset as their support will help you in managing your daily tasks. Singles need to avoid being sensitive, focus on their goals and keep trying.

Taurus: You need to take it easy. Singles will continue to get attracted to someone they admire and will secretly work towards getting closer to them. Try to know them and then then decide how you want to go about it. Those committed will shower their love and affection on their partner. There could be celebration of a family function.

Gemini: There will be momentum in your life, be it your personal goals or other aspects. Your spontaneity will help you handle every situation with success. Those committed should engage in meaningful conversations about the future. Singles should not think too far ahead and focus on immediate goals.

Cancer: Those of you who are single will have plenty of opportunities to explore, provided you are in the right frame of mind. Don’t be too self-absorbed and open up to people around you. Those committed will act maturely and will embrace their life experiences with an open heart. This will make life smooth and harmonious.

Leo: There will be passion in the air today and you will remain enthusiastic about everything that you do. You will be in the mood to explore your sensual side and will plan a romantic evening with your partner. Singles need to be conscious of their actions. They will be prone to outbursts, so better think before you speak.

Virgo: Keep your eyes and ears open to your surroundings. An old friendship has the potential to flower into something more as the person can show romantic interest in you. Give them a fair chance before you close the doors on them. Those committed will be gripped by a sense of nostalgia and will spend the day reflecting on the past.

Libra: Think from your heart today and trust what your instincts tell you. Single or committed, you will be in a joyful state and will cherish spending the day with your loved ones. A surprise outing with your friends can just be the thrill you need as it will bring you in touch with some new people. Explore all dimensions of life and enjoy.

Scorpio: You are likely to be the centre of attraction today. Your charm and demeanour will attract those around you and some new people could show interest in you. Enjoy this phase and take things forward only if you sense some compatibility. If committed then get out of the house and have some fun. Plan a dinner with your loved one.

Sagittarius: You will be in two minds about how to reach out to someone that you are truly fond of. If there is some common connection who can be a mediator then take that route and put your message across through them. Be patient and do not spoil it by being impulsive. Those committed will be occupied in planning about a forthcoming family function.

Capricorn: If you have searching for a prospective partner to settle down with then today can be your lucky day. You are likely to meet someone new through the web. Try to get all the information about them before you take the next step. Those committed will be appreciative of their partner. Bring some flowers home for your loved ones.

Aquarius: You can be a tad conservative at times which can prove to be a stumbling block in your love life. Things are changing fast and you need to be open to new forms of love expressions. Somebody you recently met can ask you out for a date. Go with the flow and try to know each other without being judgemental.

Pisces: Carry your smile and people will reciprocate today. It is one of those days when whatever you feel inside will find its reflection in the real world. It is a fine day to blend with people and you may be fortunate to meet your ideal partner through someone. Your life is full of new possibilities, all you need to do is go out and grab them.

----------------------

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779