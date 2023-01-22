Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 22, 2023

Aries: Instead of being tentative around a potential partner, go all out to attract them. You shouldn't let the momentum die out as quickly as it began. If you want to keep your crush interested in you, you need to play up your sense of mystery. Ignore their attempts to figure out what is driving you and why you have made the choices you have. Make them earn your love and admiration by your demands.

Taurus: Be on your guard as you may have trouble expressing your feelings to a certain someone today. As tensions rise, it's possible that a loved one's interpretation of what you say diverges from your own. The best way to convey your affection for someone is probably not to say it at all. Use alternate mediums of communication to put your point across and let it be thereafter.

Gemini: Today you will realise that cultivating meaningful friendships is an important part of your pursuit of a well-rounded existence. It's fine if your partner can't meet all of your social or recreational needs as they may not be able to spare time. Still, you deserve to enjoy life. It's best to surround oneself with kind and supportive individuals who can be with you when you need them.

Cancer: Go out and mingle with people from all walks of life; today is a great opportunity to do so. There may be some flirtation and deep eye contact leading to intense conversations. Make the most of it by reaching out to people you would not normally talk to and seeing what happens. Await the arrival of exciting new experiences with optimism. A lot is in store.

Leo: Because you haven't found a love partner yet, you may be experiencing feelings of isolation and boredom. Work, in this case, can serve as a fantastic means of evasion. Dive headfirst into a task at hand. Inspiration may strike at any time. Even if you are currently without a significant other, it is still important to spend time doing activities that make you happy.

Virgo: Communicate your sentiments honestly; your partner may be eager to hear them. It will lighten your mind and help you relax. However, first implementation will call for your utmost attention to detail. In particular, try to keep unpleasant comments out of your relationship if they can be helped. Remember that nothing except truth and love can keep a relationship going strong over time.

Libra: Being able to freely express oneself is a positive character trait. Just speak what's on your mind without putting too much thought into the language you choose to express it in. It will help you connect on a deeper level with the person you care about by getting to the very essence of who they are. In a similar vein, if you have any worries about your future, make sure to voice them.

Scorpio: Today is a good day to listen to your partner and allow them room to talk. It's beneficial to listen to others and take in fresh information without clinging to the idea that you have to be in charge of the outcome. The foundation of a lasting relationship is laid through time, and the accumulation of shared memories and encounters strengthens the love between two people.

Sagittarius: What counts more than words is action. Maybe you're a great romantic and have no trouble keeping things flowing at a rapid speed in your head, but when it comes to putting these ideas into practise, you discover that nothing ever comes of it. Today is one of those days when the inherent tension between these two interests is very obvious. Stay action-oriented without over-analysing.

Capricorn: Take advantage of the good times that are currently passing you by. Your connection has a fresh glow to it; don't let it go out. It's time to get out and make some noise in the community. Take your special someone out to the movies and enjoy some quality time together. Having something to talk about with your partner again after a period of dullness is a huge plus.

Aquarius: You wish to get insight into your romantic life. Finding someone who is open and honest is more important than any physical attraction you may have for them. You're curious about their history, beliefs, and even their worst fears. If your significant other has excluded you from some activities or interests, it might be difficult to feel like you are genuinely in love with them.

Pisces: You're a better judge of love now that you've matured and experienced life. While your romantic inclinations may have felt aimless, it ultimately led you to where you are today. You've grown and evolved into a new person, one who is wise and deep in the inner realm. As your broken heart mends, you will find renewed strength and appreciation for the person you are with.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

