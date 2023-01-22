Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 22-28 January 2023: Professionally successful week

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 22-28 January 2023: Professionally successful week

horoscope
Published on Jan 22, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for January 22-28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Taurus. If you make calculated decisions in the financial sphere, you can see unexpected gains.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope for January 22-28, 2023 : It should be a financially and professionally successful week for Taureans..
Taurus Weekly Horoscope for January 22-28, 2023 : It should be a financially and professionally successful week for Taureans..
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, it should be a financially and professionally successful week for Taureans. In your chosen field, you may find more openings that bring you one step closer to your objectives. If you make calculated decisions in the financial sphere, you can see unexpected gains. It is a great time to host a private religious ceremony or celebration at your home this week. Some people will have the opportunity to repair damaged relationships with their loved ones. It's possible that things in the love department won't stay entirely smooth for Taurus natives. Listen to your intuition and proceed with caution. If you want peace in your couple hood, you should refrain from taking your partner for granted. The coming week will also be fruitful for anyone considering furthering their education. You could do well on a significant test and get accepted to a prestigious university. Due to work obligations, some people may not exercise as often as they should. Exercising, even moderately, will help you maintain your mobility. You may have to accompany someone on a long and tiring journey. You may get some discount on your lease or rent agreement.

Taurus Finance This Week

You may need to make some tough financial and policy decisions and make adjustments this week. Get assistance if you feel that you need it. International business deals can be negotiated by businesspeople and can help them grow.

Taurus Family This Week

As of late, you may have reason to be optimistic about the health of a close family member. Some of you may even arrange a simple religious ceremony at your house to ensure everyone's happiness and contentment.

Taurus Career This Week

You're likely to get along well with coworkers and meet your deadlines. An outstanding promotion can happen unexpectedly, which will uplift your career prospects. You could even reap monetary rewards!

Taurus Health This Week

It is judicious to avoid junk food this week if you want to stay active and healthy. However, do not slack off on your workout routine. Regular stretching can help you maintain your fitness and relieve the fatigue that often sets on weekends.

Taurus Love Life This Week

Your protectiveness over your significant other is likely to persist. If you want to avoid arguments with your significant other, it's best to put yourself in the role of a listener when it comes to romantic matters. You may be too busy to meet new people if you're single.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope taurus + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope taurus + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out