Weekly Horoscope Leo, 22-28 January 2023: Time to explore new things

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, leo natives can pack their bags and chase new adventures as the week is opportune for exploring new things. Dust off old travel plans or chalk out new vacation ideas with your family and friends. A trip may bring an exhilarating experience. You are likely to feel more settled as your thought process may become clearer. This may result in improved performance in your professional undertakings. You need to put in the right amount of hard work and effort to achieve your desired results. Your health is likely to remain in low spirits. It is advisable to maintain a healthy physical routine. Students looking to get admission to their choice of institution may get favourable results. This may add to the prestige of your family. You may be able to settle pending legal disputes over the ancestral property, if any. Seeking the help of family elders may prove advantageous for Leo natives.

Leo Finance This Week

This week, Leos can handle money with their usual aplomb, so you might want to look into a few different investment options. Those aspiring to take their businesses to the next level are likely to receive support from influential investors.

Leo Family This Week

In difficult times, you may be able to rely on the help of your family's elders. However, this cannot occur unless you initially confide in your loved ones about your difficulties. You could learn a lot from them, and their blessing would help immensely.

Leo Career This Week

In the workplace, you never know when a bad situation will actually work out for the best. Do everything in your power to seize this opportunity and achieve your goals. New graduates can land a lucrative job offer.

Leo Health This Week

You must watch what you eat and stick to home-cooked meals whenever possible. To make the right decisions, you must deliberate and follow through. You can maximise the good in your life by making smart decisions at crucial junctures.

Leo Love Life This Week

Your romantic prospects could be clouded by the need to deal with a slew of last-minute emergencies. Relationships can become strained when one person is unable to invest fully in the other. Leos must make romantic preparations for their partners.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

