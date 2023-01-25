Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 25, 2023:

Aries: It's imperative that you learn to negotiate well. When you set your mind on something and refuse to budge, that's when you know your will is strong. If you and your partner are having an argument, learn to deal. Be careful not to become mired in a power struggle. Acknowledge that it's possible for both of you to be correct. Avoid using your feelings and focus on the facts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Look at things from a distance instead of being influenced. Right now, all you can do is decide how you're going to react to a given situation in a relationship. You may wallow in self-pity and give them the cold shoulder if you want the pain to last longer. You might also choose not to participate in such small discussions and instead treat the matter with tact and patience. Put things in perspective.

Gemini: No matter how dark the sky, let the brightness of your inner light show through. Today, pay close attention to those close to you and keep in mind the value that others have in your life. Adopt a sense of wonder and playfulness. This is the way to go about things in your love life. As it turns out, you have more wood to burn. Just go out and do the things that make you happy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer: Both you and your partner are confident in the emotional stability, and you're both ready to put in the effort necessary to make the relationship work. Be inspired to make an important choice today. When your significant other suggests that you take your relationship to the next level by becoming hitched, be expressive in your response. Don’t fear the unknown and take the plunge.

Leo: Make use of your negotiating abilities to resolve romantic conflicts. If your loved ones aren't completely on board with your selection of partner, you'll need to use every ounce of tact in your power to win them over. After only a few days, people will view things from your perspective. Be flexible and let things unfold organically rather than being stubborn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: Always remember to count your blessings. It's a good opportunity to stop and think about how fortunate you are to have such a wonderful relationship at this point in your life. You are able to put your disagreements behind you and continue living in harmony with one another. Do something extra special to express your appreciation and make your connection feel loved and cherished.

Libra: The key to solving any issue is to track it back to its origin and recognise it for what it is. If you're feeling distant from your significant other, now is the time to take a hard look at the state of your relationship and figure out where the rifts began. So be forthright in your response to them. That's the right way to establish a mutually beneficial relationship characterised by understanding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio: It is worth living in the present. Don’t let today pass without saying what's really on your mind. Follow your heart and do what it tells you to do, whether it's going on a spontaneous trip or making a big purchase that you've been debating. Embrace the moment and express your affection for your lover. This will make the relationship much more meaningful and positive.

Sagittarius: Embrace the sensation of enthusiasm that can be felt in the air, and put your thoughts into action. You have had the impression for a long that something ought to be done to strengthen your relationship, and the time has come for you to take action in this direction. It doesn’t matter how it happens, but make sure you find a way to communicate which is effective.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: Take a step back and think about how to restart your relationship from scratch. You've been together for a while, so things have likely grown routine. This doesn't mean, however, that you've lost passion for one another. Returning to the spot where you two first started dating might be a sign that it's time to pick up where you left off. Mend fences and get to know one another better.

Aquarius: Recognize the value of your past while also mastering the art of moving on. It's easy to let your history define who you are and have an outsized influence on your present and future romantic prospects. Acknowledge the fact that you are becoming into a more powerful and stunning person on a regular basis. This is what others want to see in you. Learn from experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces: Though it's important to consider ways to confront your anxieties, ultimately, you'll need to put in the work. It's important to go deeper if you have a nagging feeling that you can't tell someone how they truly make you feel. The time has come for you to accomplish just that today. Do something risky and just get it done already. It will make you feel a lot better.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779