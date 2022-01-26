Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 26, 2022

Aries: You need to be confident in your approach when it comes to enjoying your love life. Express your feelings to the one you care for. If you are single, starting a new relationship will be playing on your mind. Ask someone special out for a date. If you're already involved with someone, then break out of your usual routine and think of ways to add spice to your romance.

Taurus: You will feel a spiritual connection with someone that you can meet today. You may not have a personal relationship with them, nor know them very well, but you will connect with them on a higher plane. You will feel inspired and will learn something new about yourself in the process. Married natives need to be spontaneous in their thought patterns.

Gemini: Don’t be desperate for things that you really like. Those in a relationship need to stay calm and let things come to you. Today is not the day to expect something special from your partner. Give them some space and they will appreciate you for this. Singles should not get demoralised if the one they admire doesn’t respond to their wishes.

Cancer: You are usually quite intuitive, but it is advisable to approach things from a pragmatic view right now. Do not act impulsively and do things which you may regret later. You may find it difficult to read your partner’s mind, which can make you feel perplexed. Singles may be itching for a change in their status, but let things come to you.

Leo: You will be determined to seek stability in your personal life. You deserve only the best, and this realisation will help you work on improving your existing relationship. Speak to your partner and figure out the sore areas that need to be sorted. Singles need to stay confident about themselves and get rid of any emotional baggage.

Virgo: Brace yourself for a new beginning. You can encounter someone whom you like but are unsure how to approach them. Going out together for some recreational activity will help. Married couples need to enjoy social gatherings and avoid taking anything too seriously. Meet some friends and recreate old memories.

Libra: Be patient in your attempts to achieve favourable outcomes in your love life. You already like someone and are keen to express the same. Look out for some signs that will tell you when the person is ready to hear you out. Put your feelings on the table in a forthright manner and make the other person feel comfortable about your expectations.

Scorpio: The more you work hard on your love life, the better it will be. Spice it up by mixing work with pleasure. An element of surprise will make the day more exciting. Feel free to bring up sensual topics in your conversation when your partner least expects it. Singles need to avoid solitude and plan an evening out with friends.

Sagittarius: Stay transparent in your thoughts and express yourself clearly. Let your partner know what you are thinking exactly to avoid miscommunication. Singles should stay optimistic about their chances of success if they express their feelings to that special someone. For married couples, the day will bring more pleasure than discomfort.

Capricorn: You will be self-engrossed today and reflect on your past. All that went wrong may figure on your mind. However, remember, it is okay to make mistakes and life doesn’t end there. Get your act together and stop brooding over spilt milk. Let love find you by staying positive and mingling with people that you like.

Aquarius: You may be feeling somewhat restricted in your current relationship. It is advisable not to ignore these feelings and think about getting a break from your daily routine, even though temporarily. Go on a short trip with friends and let your mind work out the answers for you. Pen your thoughts, if possible, and it will work wonders for you.

Pisces: The stars want you to bring out some deeply buried feelings from within. Ponder over them and share it with someone close to you. Let your partner know about your past and what is it that you would like to change about your life. Singles need to get their act together and figure out if they are ready for a new relationship.

