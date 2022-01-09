Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 9, 2022

Aries: You may feel that you have been contributing more in a relationship than your partner. You need to realise that you alone cannot carry the burden of the relationship. You need to make your partner understand this by having a conversation around this issue. Married couples should let go of old matters and live in the present.

Taurus: A fulfilling day is on the cards as you will receive the support of your partner in whatever you plan to do. Your relationship will be warm and harmony will prevail. More you share your feelings,more your partner will respond. Those married should remain humble about what they have and acknowledge their partner’s efforts.

Gemini: Your mind will find it difficult to trust those you love as you may question their intention. You need to let go of this feeling else it can take a toll on your relationship. Singles should work towards building up their laudable qualities as someone close to you will surely notice them. Married couples need to add some humour in their life.

Cancer: Your partner’s enthusiasm and positivity will energise you to move out of your shell. Plan to have a good time together, maybe have a joint outing with friends. You will feel overwhelmed by the love and care you receive from your partner. Singles should not over-analyse and express their feelings to the one they admire.

Leo: Keep your head on your shoulders as you will be required to play the mature part in the relationship. You need to take care of your beloved and check if something is bothering them. A dialogue will help and avoid being judgemental. By the end of the day, your bonding will improve. Married couples need to be conscious of their extra spendings.

Virgo: You may find your family members to be intruding into your personal space which can throw you off your feet. Don’t be reactive and listen to what they have to say about your relationship. Be rational and try to convince them. Singles need to figure out their priorities and take out time for their personal life. Spend the evening with an old acquaintance.

Libra: You need to be careful of what you speak. The stars indicate a conflicting position and whatever you say can be misunderstood by your partner. It would be better to not indulge in any conversation, rather let your actions speak for themselves. Married couples need to introspect about their behaviour and share their realisation with their partner.

Scorpio: You will be conscious of your image and may be over-sensitive of what people talk about. Let your partner know about this, they would understand and support your feelings. Those who are single will be appreciated for their sincerity and people will like to spend time with them. Married natives should avoid getting into any arguments.

Sagittarius: You will feel connected to everything around you. A spirit of gratitude will be evident and you will remain thankful for everything that you have received. Your will cherish these moments with your loved one and may treat them as well by going out. Singles should not chase love and be patient to meet the right person.

Capricorn: Your mind will be pre-occupied with the thoughts of marriage. Your family members will remind you to focus on this subject. However, do not to give in to peer pressure and stay strong and trust your gut. Make your current relationship work and talk to your partner about your insecurities. Married natives should plan a short travel.

Aquarius: Your stars will bring out the best in you today. Singles looking to meet someone special should be well-groomed for the occasion. Put in that extra effort and it will pay off. Be observant and choose your compliments selectively. Committed couples should talk about family planning and prioritise their life.

Pisces: You need to find the right balance today when it comes to your love life. Express what you feel, but don’t sound too insecure else your partner may not appreciate it. Trust your beliefs as they will guide you in future. Married couples should plan to do some activity together like cooking or going out on a movie. Share your true feelings with your partner.

----------------------

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779