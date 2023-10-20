Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 20, 2023

Aries: Keep track of the good things in your relationship that are holding you both together. Take part in social activities with your partner and do good for others today. You have to accept the small mistakes of your partner and think of the bigger picture of a future together. Have frequent thought-sharing processes today so as to remain calm and satisfied.

Taurus: You have to strengthen your relationship with simple efforts. Read to each other and have meaningful conversations today. Your partner will come up with a brilliant idea regarding financial developments, so try to listen properly. Try unique things to improve your intimacy. Holding hands and encouraging each other can help you get better at each step. Make sure to spend the evening together so that you can express your concerns.

Gemini: It is necessary to be positive when talking to your partner about crucial personal issues. Practise everyday relationship tips like making meals for each other and organising your bedroom. The continuous effort from your partner is going to speak a lot about how serious your relationship actually is. Singles will enjoy exciting moments as someone might be secretly in love with you.

Cancer: Practise mindfulness when speaking to your partner so that you don’t miss out on important points. Maintain yourself together by practising yoga or going for a walk in the evening. Make sure you remain completely honest with your partner because the other person will try the very best to maintain it. You may improve your knowledge about intimacy and bonding if you wish to add that extra spark to your relationship.

Leo: Follow the act of encouragement for your partner and try to be there during difficult situations. Show your affection in unique ways, like buying a gift or giving a surprise. Talk to your parents if you are facing constant struggles in your relationship right now. If you are attracted to someone at work, now is the right time to gather courage and express your emotions. Let go of the past and be your best self when you meet someone extraordinary.

Virgo: Remain consistent with love and care in your relationship so that your partner can reciprocate accordingly. Don't let your frustration ruin the special connection that you both have. In order to avoid other’s unwanted attention, it is better to keep your relationship a secret for now. Set aside some time in the evening to sit together and resolve personal and financial issues. Go through your memories together as a couple.

Libra: If you want your relationship to work again, you have to stay connected and get intimate. Try not to get distracted when your partner is speaking about serious career issues. Or else it will have a negative impact on your relationship, especially regarding trust issues and constant support. Plan a trip with your special person to a nearby place, maybe a long drive in the evening.

Scorpio: Staying in love requires a lot of compromise, so be prepared to have effective communication regarding the same. It does not mean that you give up your career or lose your interest, but the small things matter. Keep physical intimacy alive by spending more time together in the evening. Start thinking of a life where you can enjoy yourself thoroughly in the company of your loved one.

Sagittarius: You have to trust your partner in crucial issues today because many people will try to cause problems in your relationship. Identify your emotional triggers and try to explain to your partner how it is causing mental health issues. Become an expert in romance by utilising your cooking skills and sense of humour. It is better not to interrupt a plan that you made quite some time ago, as it can quickly escalate to something unfavourable.

Capricorn: Make sure that you prioritise your relationship before everything else today. Even if you are busy throughout the day, you should spend time with your partner face to face, like a quick meet-up or a short date. Try to fully understand your partner’s emotions, or else you may end up assuming and saying something wrong. Take up your favourite hobby, like listening to music or playing the guitar and stay connected to each other.

Aquarius: You have to be careful about third-party intrusions in your relationship, especially when your partner is unaware of the issue. Be thoughtful when learning about the mistakes of your partner, and understand how you can let things go and start afresh. If you are planning about marriage prospects, now is the right time to include your family in it. Singles need to be careful about communication with strangers and try not to get swayed away by emotions.

Pisces: Even if you disagree with the opinions of your partner, you need to understand where the other person is coming from. Make sure that you are aware of the situation so that you can make the right decisions with your partner for a better future together. Simple things like completing household activities and arranging for therapy will show your partner’s effort to get things right today.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

