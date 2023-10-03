Love and Relationship Horoscope for October 3, 2023

Aries: Today is the day to cherish how far you have come with your partner. You both will be filled with love and appreciation for each other. You will also reflect on the fights you have had in the past and talk through them today. Some negative people may try to distract you; thus, spending the day with your partner alone is best. Singles will be more flirty than usual and engage in some harmless fun.

Taurus: Don’t slide into the relationship for the sake of coming into a relationship. Today, you will be in a dilemma between love and infatuation. Your special someone will push you to commit to them. Take your time to fall in love gradually. If you are single, you may find someone today on a trip, and you will instantly feel attracted towards them. You may also need to take things slow to make things turn out for you.

Gemini: Today, you will feel all romantic and flirty. You may surprise your partner with a romantic getaway to their favourite destination. The trip will also allow you two to express your feelings about the present and future. There are chances of some quarrels today, but make sure you hold your calm throughout. If you haven’t found a partner yet, don’t lose hope; your stars plan something better for you.

Cancer: There are indications of a tiff with your partner today due to control issues. Things have been rough for you two for quite some time, and today, it may come out in the open. Taking time alone and solving the rift may help save your relationship. Single ones have good prospects of finding love among their family-friends. Watch out if you feel that connect with someone.

Leo: Ever made a bucket list for an ideal partner? If yes, then today, you will see some progress. You may meet someone who will tick all the boxes from your list. You must not blow your chances with this person today. If you have already been dating someone, then you two can get into a rift because of someone else. Be cautious about it, and treat your special someone more dearly today.

Virgo: You may feel disconnected from your partner due to constant disagreements. You may not be able to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner today. This would upset your partner, leading to bickering between you two. Things will only get better if you are willing to communicate with your partner. Make sure to engage in a meaningful conversation with your partner by the end of the day.

Libra: Your diplomatic nature will be called out by your partner today. It may make you feel like you are being accused, but it will be for your best. Try communicating with your partner about the instances that led them to feel the same. Single ones may be unable to make the most of their date today due to some personal issues in the family. It is better to postpone this meeting for another time.

Scorpio: Your partner will be your biggest support today. You have been a little off for a while, and it couldn't be hidden from your partner. Make sure you take the opportunity to express what you have been feeling to your partner today. Be ready to be pampered by your partner, as they will ensure you feel better. Try camping in the woods if you are single; it may give you a new perspective on love and relationships.

Sagittarius: Your relationship is suffering these days because of the lack of transparency between you both. You both may have been hiding some things from each other, making you feel distant. Deciding what you want and discussing it with your partner is best. If you are single, you will find someone who is extremely funny and kind today.

Capricorn: If you are single, you will engage in careless flirting today. Your stars predict you may take a solo tour soon and meet the love of your life. Don’t get too excited to plan a trip deliberately. Let things fall into place itself for you. A little patience in this time is the key to having a successful plan. Committed ones should take the time today to be with their partner and enjoy indulging in random activities.

Aquarius: There will be a sudden drive of passion, compassion and romance within you today. You may feel like having the best time with your better half and doing everything that connects you both. There are mild chances of some bickering over a negligible concern, but try not to let it ruin the day. Single ones may not have a great day as they argue with their potential partner.

Pisces: You may learn a lesson today about finding true love. Unfortunately, the lesson will come from heartbreak. Someone you have always loved may not have the same feelings for you, which may break your heart. Don’t lose hope, as true love will approach you soon. If you are married, you may converse with your partner about extending your family. Whatever your decision, it will make you both feel closer than ever.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!