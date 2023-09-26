Love and Relationship Horoscope for September 26, 2023

Aries: It will be a blissful time with your partner today. Don't try to overcomplicate matters, especially related to your intimacy. To improve your bond, try unique and fun ways to connect. You may write a handwritten note expressing your love and care. Singles need to socialise and connect with people who have a similar mindset. Ignore the pressures of your job and give time to your personal life.

Taurus: Resolve awkwardness in your relationship. You will realise that your partner is the only person with whom you can share your concerns transparently. It is better not to suffocate your feelings based on an unsure mindset. Rather, you must let your heart open to enjoy every moment today. If single, follow up with someone you scheduled a special date today.

Gemini: You must be able to handle the emotions of your partner. There will be situations where you need to stay under control, or else you may end up hurting your lover's emotions. Do something whacky together. It is going to help you create happy memories together. If you are looking for a relationship, engage with someone showing positive interest in you.

Cancer: It is time to thank your partner for always being by your side. It is also the right time to express your secrets, if any. If you are married, you may face certain unfavourable situations regarding your children. Take stock of the situation, and don’t allow the situation to escalate. Singles are in for a productive day as they will be able to meet their crush, albeit for a short while only.

Leo: It’s a day to apologise to your partner if you have done something wrong. Sacrifice some of your current desires to have a peaceful love life. Go out together so that you can spend time and discuss important issues relating to the future. Your partner may have to travel for work, so try to relax at the end of the day. Cook a high-protein meal in the evening and enjoy the night with music and fun.

Virgo: Listen to what your partner is saying today. It can be related to their profession or a new opportunity. Make sure that you solve the problems together so that you can focus on your relationship. Try not to lose your temper when talking to your partner. There will be situations that may urge you to speak rudely. Singles are advised to be proactive in their pursuit of love.

Libra: Now is a great time to be kind to yourself and prioritise your relationship with your partner. It has to come from both ends, especially when you find it difficult to communicate. Singles may think about starting a new relationship with someone with whom they share a mutual thought process. Keep your career ahead of your relationship, no matter how complicated.

Scorpio: You must be able to forgive your partner in case of silly mistakes like forgetting about some work. It happens in every relationship, so try not to overthink these issues. If you have recently come out of a toxic relationship, giving yourself some space is better than looking for a new partner today. Singles must keep their confidence high and not get demotivated by rejection.

Sagittarius: You need to spend more time with your partner and discuss your deepest feelings. Order something for dinner and spend the evening expressing your feelings honestly. Now is not a good time to continuously irritate your partner regarding little things, even if you do it for fun. Singles should focus on building up their financial reserves.

Capricorn: Enjoy the gift of true love by sharing freely with your partner. It can be a special emotion or an item you bought online. Make sure that you enjoy the little moments and make memories today. Plan a wonderful date with your partner or friend circle, including your special one. Singles should take it easy and go watch a movie with their friends.

Aquarius: You need to show affection and love to your partner, even if you have a strong bond. Sometimes, it is better to express what is troubling you, and now is the time to discuss issues regarding your relationship. A favourable situation at home will help you remain alone with your partner and improve intimacy. If you think that you are falling in love with someone, you must arrange your schedule to see them today.

Pisces: An exciting activity will bring you and your partner close today. Understand whether you are really in love or it is just an attachment keeping you both together in a relationship. People who have been married for a long may expect good news regarding the extension of their family and welcoming a new member. If someone is attracted to you, they will try to make a way in your life in wonderful ways.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

