Angel Calendar: Weekly Oracle Guidance from September 22-28 for your zodiac sign

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19) Aries, this is the start of something thrilling. You possess the qualities needed for success in this new challenge. Before you put your signature on any contracts or important documents, it's crucial to review them carefully. Attention to detail will serve you well. Prepare yourself for a wave of positive emotions. Your romantic relationships are likely to endure and flourish during this phase. Read your Weekly Oracle Guidance for Aries to Pisces from September 22-28, 2023.(Pixabay)

Now is the time to let go of any fears that may be holding you back. Embrace this opportunity with confidence.

Lucky Colour: Silver, Blue

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, believe in your instincts and the feelings that arise from within. Your inner voice is a trustworthy guide. Facing your fears head-on will make you stronger. Don't shy away from challenges; they can be your path to growth. Luck is smiling upon you, especially in financial matters. This period may bring you newfound abundance.

Prepare for the arrival of fresh resources in terms of time, money, and support. This could lead to new job opportunities, promotions, or even relocations for many. Don't be afraid to take calculated risks and make bold choices in your pursuits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, have faith in your insights and intuition. They can guide you along the right path. Your spiritual journey is set to reveal the correct course for your life. Through the power of positive thinking and the law of attraction, you can achieve significant success.

Expect a lot of hard work, which may leave you feeling exhausted yet content. Remember, it's okay to seek assistance when you feel overwhelmed.

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's time to pay close attention to your heart as it speaks the truth. This period may bring about significant revelations. For those in love, a lifelong commitment may be on the horizon. A promising future awaits those who embrace this opportunity.

Make sure you take excellent care of your health during this phase. Lack of sleep could lead to various issues. Life has a way of unfolding for a reason. Let go of any lingering regrets and seize the opportunities that lead to happiness.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, get ready for a committed romantic relationship that will sweep you off your feet, bringing immense joy. Marriage could be in the cards for you, along with the possibility of a new home. Your hard work is set to be rewarded with abundance.

It's time to release yourself from any burdensome situations that may be holding you back.

Lucky Colour: Brown

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, maintain your determination and focus, particularly in your studies, extra courses, and coaching. These efforts will bear significant fruit in the future. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back. Have faith in yourself and trust your inner guidance over the advice of others.

This is an excellent time to work on yourself, both personally and professionally. Your dedication to self-improvement will serve you well.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your investments of time and resources have been wise. Now, exercise patience as you await the fruits of your labour. Success will come through the art of objective compromise and self-control. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture as you navigate this phase.

Energies of healing and forgiveness surround you. These energies will help you move forward positively.

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, be prepared for an increased workload during this period. Fortunately, the results will be instant and in your favour. While hard work is commendable, avoid overburdening yourself just to impress your superiors. Don't hesitate to seek help when needed.

Your deep spiritual connection with a higher power will guide you throughout this process. Regular meditation will help you stay grounded and connected.

Lucky Colour: Rainbow

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Excessive stress can take a toll on your health. It's crucial to relax and prioritize self-care during this time. Let go of past burdens and give yourself time to heal and grow. Remember, growth takes time.

Prepare for the blossoming of love and new relationships. If you need comfort, don't hesitate to call upon your Angels.

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's time to follow your passions and embrace any challenges life presents. You're well-prepared to tackle them. Exciting opportunities for adventure and personal growth lie ahead. Don't give up on those you care about.

This period is perfect for celebrating love, success, and the new experiences life brings your way. Further studies and advanced courses could be a beneficial addition.

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, life is wonderful, and you can thrive by embracing the power of positive thinking. Your success will serve as inspiration to many. Remember, life offers more than just materialistic gains. Pursue what truly makes you happy.

Expect abundance in various aspects of life. The love and support of your family are promised to you, ensuring a happy future.

Lucky Colour: Golden, Green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, seek better ways to handle important situations. Pause for reflection and insight before making decisions. Don't be afraid to embrace your uniqueness. Trust your powerful insights, and meditation can help ease any anxiety.

Reconnect with your inner child, and consider reliving your childhood with old friends or exploring new relationships.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise