Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2023 predicts good inflow of income

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 26, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Sept 26,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You are financially healthy and this will reflect in your lifestyle.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a man of integrity

Be realistic in the relationship and handle the professional challenges with confidence. You are financially healthy and this will reflect in your lifestyle.

Your love life will go smoothly today but ensure you spend more time together. Despite many challenges, all professional targets will be met. No financial troubles exist today and you will also be physically fit.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Some relationships will see unpleasant incidents today and it is vital to troubleshoot them to stay happy. Those who are not happy can consider coming out of the love life as new and pleasant incidents are waiting outside. Be sensible in the relationship. You may introduce the lover to the family and discuss the marriage. An old relationship may be rekindled today. Married females may consider expanding the family today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into IT, design, architecture, or the automobile sector will have a tough time convincing the clients. Some completed projects will be required to rework and this can cause serious disappointment. A few Aquarius natives will move abroad for job reasons. Those who are in senior positions will need to be more patient while handling clients abroad. You can make a partnership with close friends. You can also consider expanding the business to new territories. Be creative and channel your creativity as this will help you grow in your professional life.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see a good inflow of income in the first half of the day and this will make you repay a loan or invest in the stock market. The speculative business will work in your favor but it is crucial you make a proper study before making any major decision. Do not lend money to anyone this month as it may be difficult to get it back.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

While minor health issues associated with blood pressure and hypertension may trouble you, your general health will be good. Some seniors may suffer from acidity, chest pain, or digestion issues. Avoid junk food and drink plenty of water. d\o not bring the office pressure to the home and spend the evening hours with the family.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Tuesday, September 26, 2023
