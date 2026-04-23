Love Horoscope Today for April 23, 2026: The love life of these zodiacs may improve through cooperation and effort

Prediction: A moment of clarity may shift your love life. Conversations that were delayed or avoided may finally happen. This is a day to be direct and truthful—clearing misunderstandings will bring emotional relief and a fresh start.
Crystal Advice: Use Apatite to support honest expression and emotional clarity.
Prediction: You may feel guarded or slightly drained in love, especially if you’ve been putting in effort without immediate results. However, this is not the time to give up—your patience is building something meaningful.
Crystal Advice: Use Bronzite to strengthen emotional resilience and protect your energy.
Prediction: Things may feel slow or uncertain in love. Instead of forcing clarity, allow yourself to observe and understand. A shift in perspective will help you see the situation differently and more clearly.
Crystal Advice: Use Iolite to enhance insight and emotional understanding.
Prediction: You may be thinking about the direction of your love life. This is a time to evaluate what you truly want rather than rushing into decisions. Your choices now will shape your emotional future.
Crystal Advice: Use Tiger’s Eye to bring clarity and confidence in decisions.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More