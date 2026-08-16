Lunar Eclipse August 2026: When to watch the August 27-28 event and what it means in astrology

If you enjoy watching the night sky, you have another celestial event to look forward to this month. A partial lunar eclipse will take place on August 27-28, 2026, according to NASA. The event occurs when the Moon passes partially through Earth's shadow. NASA lists the eclipse as visible across the Americas, Europe and Africa.

When to watch the Lunar Eclipse 2026 in August. (Photo: Space)

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Unlike a solar eclipse, you can safely watch a lunar eclipse with your eyes. You only need a clear view of the Moon and a location away from heavy cloud cover.

Also Read The August 2026 Lunar Eclipse could mark an emotional turning point for zodiac signs. Here's what an astrologer says

When can you watch the Lunar Eclipse 2026?

According to NASA, the greatest eclipse is at 4:14 a.m. UTC on August 28. That translates to about 12:14 a.m. EDT, 11:14 p.m. CDT on August 27, 10:14 p.m. MDT on August 27 and 9:14 p.m. PDT on August 27. The exact viewing window will depend on where you live and whether the Moon sits above your horizon at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} NASA describes this as a partial lunar eclipse because only part of the Moon will enter Earth's darker inner shadow, known as the umbra. You may notice the shadow slowly covering part of the lunar surface before it recedes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NASA describes this as a partial lunar eclipse because only part of the Moon will enter Earth's darker inner shadow, known as the umbra. You may notice the shadow slowly covering part of the lunar surface before it recedes. {{/usCountry}}

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NASA's latest August skywatching guide also highlights this eclipse alongside other major events in the night sky, making the end of the month an active period for skywatchers.

Also Read Lunar Eclipse 2026: From journaling to decluttering, astrologer shares practices for this transit

What does the Lunar Eclipse mean in astrology?

Astronomy explains what happens between the Sun, Earth and Moon. Astrology gives the eclipse a symbolic meaning based on planetary positions and zodiac signs.

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Astrologers links this Lunar Eclipse with the Virgo-Pisces axis, placing themes such as work, routines, rest, emotional reflection and personal boundaries in focus.

Astrologers say this eclipse may make this period a useful time to look at areas of life that no longer feel balanced. The astrologer describes the eclipse as a period of emotional culmination following the August 12 solar eclipse.

Instead of making quick choices, you can use the period to pause and reflect on what has changed recently.

What can you do during the eclipse?

If you follow spiritual practices, you can use the eclipse as a quiet moment for reflection. The astrologer recommends journaling, meditation, intentional rest and decluttering.

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You can start by writing down what you want to release. You can also tidy your workspace or finish small tasks that keep popping into your mind.