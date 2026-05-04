May 04, Birthday Horoscope: Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you

If you were born on May 4, your tarot cards show a year of new financial beginnings, emotional happiness, strong connections, healing from the past, and letting go of fear. This year can bring both success and peace, but only if you stop overthinking and trust what is coming your way.

Overall Energy

Here's what the tarot cards have in store for you(Freepik)

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The Ace of Pentacles shows fresh starts, especially in money, career, and stability. This is a year to build something strong and long-lasting.

The Three of Cups, Six of Cups, and Ten of Cups bring a warm and supportive energy. Relationships, friendships, family bonds, and emotional healing become important. You may reconnect with joy and feel more emotionally secure.

The Eight of Swords shows that your main challenge may be your own thoughts. Overthinking or self-doubt can hold you back more than real problems.

This year is about choosing happiness and growth instead of fear.

Love & Relationships

Love feels warm, healing, and comforting. The Six of Cups may bring someone from the past or help you find closure.

The Ten of Cups shows long-term happiness and emotional stability in relationships.

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{{^usCountry}} The Three of Cups is bringing in joy, support, and meaningful connections, sometimes through friends or social circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Three of Cups is bringing in joy, support, and meaningful connections, sometimes through friends or social circles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Eight of Swords warns you not to overthink or assume the worst in love. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Eight of Swords warns you not to overthink or assume the worst in love. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is a year to let love feel safe and simple. Career & Finances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a year to let love feel safe and simple. Career & Finances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Career and money look strong this year. The Ace of Pentacles is a positive sign for financial growth, new opportunities, promotions, or business success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Career and money look strong this year. The Ace of Pentacles is a positive sign for financial growth, new opportunities, promotions, or business success. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Three of Cups shows support through teamwork and good connections, have your faith in the right people as they can help you grow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Three of Cups shows support through teamwork and good connections, have your faith in the right people as they can help you grow. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Eight of Swords reminds you not to doubt yourself as you may hesitate even when the opportunity is clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Eight of Swords reminds you not to doubt yourself as you may hesitate even when the opportunity is clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is a year to move forward with confidence and make practical choices. Challenges & Karmic Lessons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a year to move forward with confidence and make practical choices. Challenges & Karmic Lessons {{/usCountry}}

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Your main challenge that you are dealing with is fear and overthinking.

The Eight of Swords shows that you might feel stuck, but in reality, you have more freedom than you think.

Your lesson is simple: do not let fear stop you from moving ahead.

Advice

Say yes to opportunities without overthinking every small step. This year is bringing growth, happiness, and supportive people, but you must be open to receiving it. Do not expect problems before they even arrive. Reconnect with joy, people, and peace. Emotional happiness is not separate from success, it supports it. When you feel good, you do better. Choose confidence over fear.

Crystal Guidance

Green Aventurine is your crystal for the year. It aids growth, emotional healing, positivity, and helps you release from fear-based thought process.

Birthday Ritual (Abundance & Emotional Happiness Ritual)

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Take a small bowl and add a few rice grains, a pinch of sugar, and one coin.

Sit quietly and think about one area of your life where you want more happiness and stability. Place your hand over the bowl and say:

“I welcome abundance. I choose peace. I allow happiness to stay.”

Keep the coin in your wallet and discard the rest later. This simple ritual helps you align with growth, emotional peace, and stability.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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