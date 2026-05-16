May's New Moon is over, but May 17 may be the ideal day to act on your intentions

The Taurus New Moon may have reached its peak on 16 May, but astrology says its energy does not end once the calendar changes. In fact, many astrologers believe the days right after a New Moon can be the best time to move from dreaming into action. The intention-setting phase may be over, but May 17 could become the day those plans begin to take shape. A representative image of the Full Moon. (Unsplash)

According to lunar calendars, the New Moon occurred in Taurus on 16 May, a zodiac sign associated with stability, money, comfort, self-worth, and building something meaningful over time.

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Taurus New Moon meaning: Why this energy continues after the New Moon A New Moon is often linked with fresh starts and planting seeds for the future. Recent astrology coverage described the Taurus New Moon as a time for creating routines, reviewing priorities, and focusing on long-term growth instead of quick wins.

Astrologers also see Taurus energy as practical rather than rushed. Instead of dramatic change, it focuses on small choices that slowly create a bigger picture.

That means if you spent the New Moon journaling goals, creating a vision board, or thinking about changes in your personal life, May 17 could be a day to take the next step.

New Moon manifestation: Why action matters more than intention alone Manifestation rituals continue to trend online, but astrology often points toward effort alongside intention. The period after a New Moon is sometimes seen as a growing phase, where ideas begin moving forward.

Astrology writers have described the Taurus lunation as a "monthly manifestation checkpoint" and a moment to put plans into motion.

That action does not have to be life-changing.

It could mean:

Applying for a job you keep postponing

Starting a savings plan

Sending an important text

Building a healthier routine

Taking the first step on a creative project Taurus energy tends to value consistency over urgency.

Mercury in Gemini: Another May 17 astrology event may change the mood May 17 also brings another shift as Mercury moves into Gemini, adding faster-moving communication energy to the sky. Teen Vogue's weekly astrology forecast noted that Mercury entering Gemini can create lighter conversations and bring a stronger flow of ideas and information.

The mix feels interesting astrologically. Taurus asks people to stay grounded, while Gemini encourages curiosity and movement.

Together, they may create a balance between planning carefully and staying open to surprise opportunities.

Moon rituals and intention setting: What to do on May 17 If you want to work with the energy, keep it simple:

Revisit intentions written during the Taurus New Moon

Focus on one realistic goal

Spend time outdoors

Review money or career plans

Notice ideas that keep returning to you The New Moon may be over, but astrology suggests May 17 could be where ideas begin turning into real-life action.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.