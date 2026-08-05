Meghan Markle celebrates her 45th birthday: Astrologer shares what her birth chart reveals

Meghan Markle celebrated her 45th birthday on August 4, and according to astrologer Inbaal Honigman, the year ahead could bring fresh opportunities, career growth and well-publicised projects.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Australia, April 16, 2026. (Jonathan Brady/Pool PA via AP)

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Honigman, who shared her predictions, says planetary movements around Meghan's birthday point to a year of expansion. While astrology cannot predict the future with certainty, the astrologer believes Meghan's birth chart highlights themes of confidence, communication and family as she enters another year.

Jupiter in Leo:

According to Honigman, one of the biggest astrological influences in Meghan's chart this year is Jupiter's presence in Leo, her Sun sign.

In astrology, Jupiter is often linked with luck, growth and expansion. Honigman says this placement could support Meghan's career until just before her next birthday.

She believes the period between August 9 and August 25, when Mercury moves through Leo, may open doors to new partnerships and professional opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} "New contracts will be signed, which will impact the Duchess for the next 12 months," Honigman said. She also suggested that Mercury's influence could introduce Meghan to people who support her creative and business projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "New contracts will be signed, which will impact the Duchess for the next 12 months," Honigman said. She also suggested that Mercury's influence could introduce Meghan to people who support her creative and business projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Could key dates shape the year ahead?

Honigman points to August 15, when Jupiter and Mercury form a conjunction in Leo, as an important date in Meghan's astrological calendar.

According to the astrologer, the planetary alignment may encourage meaningful conversations and could even create the right conditions for discussions involving the Royal Family. While she stresses that astrology highlights possibilities rather than certainties, Honigman believes the date carries strong communication energy.

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Another date she highlights is January 22, when the Full Moon falls in Leo.

Honigman says this lunar phase could align with a successful product launch or another public milestone. In astrology, Full Moons often represent culmination, visibility and achievement, making them popular periods for revealing new projects.

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What Meghan's birth chart says about her personality

Beyond yearly predictions, Honigman says Meghan's natal chart reflects why she has explored different careers over the years.

She describes Meghan's Leo Sun as a source of confidence, determination and creativity. According to the astrologer, Leo personalities often enjoy expressing themselves and inspiring others.

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Honigman also points to Meghan's Cancer rising sign, which she associates with loyalty, family values and emotional security. She says this placement reflects Meghan's commitment to Prince Harry and her focus on making decisions that support her family.

Her Libra Moon, Honigman adds, suggests someone who values partnership, cooperation and beauty. She believes this placement explains Meghan's interest in elegant aesthetics and collaborative relationships.

Astrology points to a busy year

According to the astrologer, Meghan's chart suggests that any major journeys or career developments are likely to happen in the public eye rather than behind the scenes.

Whether these predictions unfold remains to be seen. Astrology offers symbolic interpretations of planetary movements, and different astrologers may read the same chart differently. For Meghan, however, Honigman's forecast paints a picture of a year focused on growth, visibility and fresh opportunities.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on an expert's interpretations. Reader's discretion is advised.