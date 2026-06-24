Mercury Retrograde in Cancer 2026: Why astrologers say the past is returning for a reason

Mercury retrograde is often blamed for delayed messages, travel disruptions, and technology mishaps. But according to US-based astrologer Narayana Montúfar, the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Cancer carries a different lesson.

Mercury Retrograde August 2024 from August 4 to August 27, 2024.

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In a recent Instagram post, Montúfar shared that this retrograde is less about external inconveniences and more about revisiting emotional experiences that have shaped people's lives.

Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Cancer on June 29, 2026, and remains retrograde until July 23. Astrologers believe this period could encourage reflection on family dynamics, personal history, and unresolved feelings from the past.

Also Read Chiron Enters Taurus 2026: What the astrological transit means for you

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{{^usCountry}} "Mercury goes retrograde in Cancer on June 29th, and this one is not asking you to back up your phone and double-check your emails," Montúfar shared on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Mercury goes retrograde in Cancer on June 29th, and this one is not asking you to back up your phone and double-check your emails," Montúfar shared on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It is asking you to change your mind about something you have been carrying in your heart for a long time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is asking you to change your mind about something you have been carrying in your heart for a long time." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In astrology, Mercury governs communication, thinking, and perception. When it turns retrograde, astrologers often view it as a period for review and reflection. Because this retrograde occurs in Cancer, the focus shifts toward emotional matters rather than practical ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In astrology, Mercury governs communication, thinking, and perception. When it turns retrograde, astrologers often view it as a period for review and reflection. Because this retrograde occurs in Cancer, the focus shifts toward emotional matters rather than practical ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cancer is associated with home, family, memories, and emotional security. As a result, many people may find themselves revisiting experiences that still carry emotional weight. Why old conversations may resurface {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cancer is associated with home, family, memories, and emotional security. As a result, many people may find themselves revisiting experiences that still carry emotional weight. Why old conversations may resurface {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Montúfar, Mercury's backward motion through Cancer can bring unfinished emotional stories back into focus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Montúfar, Mercury's backward motion through Cancer can bring unfinished emotional stories back into focus. {{/usCountry}}

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"Mercury turning backward here means the past is coming up—old conversations, old feelings, old stories about yourself that were never fully examined," she wrote.

This could show up in different ways. A message from someone you have not spoken to in years may appear unexpectedly. Family discussions may reopen topics that were never fully resolved. Certain memories could return, prompting a deeper understanding of events that once felt confusing or painful.

Rather than viewing these moments as setbacks, astrologers often see them as opportunities for reflection and growth.

A Time to reconsider old narratives

Cancer is often linked to emotional memory and the experiences that shape a person's sense of belonging. During this retrograde, people may feel called to examine long-held beliefs about themselves and their relationships.

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Montúfar also highlighted the theme of the "mother wound," a term used to describe emotional patterns connected to nurturing, care, and early family experiences. Feelings related to support, safety, and acceptance may become more noticeable during the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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