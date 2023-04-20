Mercury retrogression in Aries 2023: How to navigate this cosmic chaos

On April 21st, 2023, Mercury will start moving backwards in Aries and cause some serious cosmic chaos. It will remain retrograde till 14th May. But fear not - with a little insight and preparation, you can navigate these turbulent times with ease. Let us explore how this retrograde might impact each zodiac sign's different life dimensions.

Aries: You may feel like you're constantly taking one step forward and two steps back. Don't let it frustrate you. In terms of relationships, communication could become cloudy and confusing during this time. Be extra clear with your loved ones to avoid misunderstandings and hurt feelings. Career-wise, be prepared for unexpected setbacks or delays. Use this time to reassess your goals and strategies rather than pushing ahead full steam ahead.

Taurus: Avoid making any major investments or purchases during this period as they may not yield positive results. You should also be cautious when dealing with money matters as communication errors could lead to financial losses. In terms of relationships, some bumps in the road are expected and you are advised to be patient with loved ones. You need to take a step back and evaluate the situation objectively, while communicating openly.

Gemini: The retrogressive energy may cause delays or cancellations in travel plans which could disrupt your routine. You are a sociable creature who loves to be surrounded by people. However, you need to be cautious during this phase as there is a possibility of miscommunication or arguments with close friends. In terms of career and finances, you may feel a bit scattered. You could struggle with decision-making and prioritizing tasks at hand leading to missed opportunities.

Cancer: You may find it challenging to articulate yourself properly at work which could lead you into being overlooked by management. Therefore, it is important that you take extra effort in communicating clearly with colleagues and superiors alike. Financially, there could be unexpected expenses that could drain your savings. Focus on self-care and take time off from your day-to-day activities and seek joy and peace of mind.

Leo: Your confidence may be tested which could lead to moments of self-doubt and insecurity. Take a step back from your typical leadership role and allow others to take charge. It may be difficult to relinquish control, but doing so will ultimately benefit both personal relationships and career goals. Stay on top of your budgeting and avoid impulsive purchases that could exacerbate financial issues. Look back and learn your lessons.

Virgo: Normally, you like to plan every move you make. However, during this time, you might feel a little lost and uncertain about your next steps. You need to channelize your inner strength and focus on maintaining clear communication with others. Avoid signing any important documents without thorough research. On the positive side, this can be an opportunity to revisit old projects that were left unfinished due to lack of attention or resources.

Libra: It is advisable to avoid making big decisions related to relationships during this time as they might not have a favourable outcome. On the other hand, this could be an excellent time for self-reflection and introspection to evaluate personal values and goals while considering how these align with your current relationships. In terms of career, focus on completing unfinished tasks rather than starting something new until after the planet turns direct again.

Scorpio: You may feel a bit unsettled as this period is likely to bring up unresolved issues and past traumas that you may have been avoiding or repressing. It's important to confront these feelings head-on, as this is an opportunity for healing and growth. In terms of relationships, you may find yourself questioning your current partnerships or feeling drawn towards someone from your past. Focus on saving money and reassessing long-term financial plans.

Sagittarius: There can be conflicts with loved ones as you struggle to reconcile your desire for freedom with the need for stability in relationships. In terms of career, this period may bring unexpected changes or delays in job opportunities. While it can be frustrating at first, take this time to reassess your goals and consider new paths that align with your passions. Focus on creating a solid financial plan that takes into account long-term goals.

Capricorn: This retrograde could bring about miscommunications or delays in important projects. It's important for you to double-check all your work and ensure that you are being clear in your communication with colleagues and superiors. This can be a time to practice patience in relationships and really listen to others' perspectives before jumping to conclusions. Avoid making any major financial moves until after the retrograde has passed.

Aquarius: The retrograde can bring obstacles that require practical solutions rather than unconventional thinking. It's crucial to stay grounded while still staying true to yourself. In terms of finances, there can be unexpected expenses or delays in payments. Career-wise, this period can unravel opportunities for growth that require adaptability. This is an excellent time to showcase your skills and demonstrate flexibility in handling new challenges.

Pisces: Your emotions may be heightened during this time, so it is important for you to take extra care of your mental and physical health. Take breaks from stressful situations and practice self-care. Aim to focus on the positive aspects of life and look for opportunities to be compassionate and understanding. Take extra precautions when signing contracts or making major decisions involving your job or money.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}