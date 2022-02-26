Monthly Horoscope for March 2022

Aries: You will be successful on the career front and will face every challenge effectively. Some people at the workplace may conspire against you but they won’t be able to do any damage. Avoid making any risky financial investment during the month and stick to your budget. Those married can plan to expand their family. Avoid overexertion and fatigue.

Taurus: You could undertake a long journey this month. There could be some unfavourable developments at the workplace which can lead to transfer or relocation for some. Your love life will remain moderate and relations with your beloved can be somewhat strained. Take care of your father’s health and stay on your guard.

Gemini: Your financial situation will stabilise and you will feel mentally secure. But avoid quirky investments and focus on long-term options. Some new challenges can crop up in your job and you could be given some additional work outside your domain. Some of you are prone to litigation, so plan in advance. Avoid being rude with your love partner.

Cancer: Keep your calm at the workplace and avoid getting into unproductive conversations. Those in business should avoid starting something new this month. Don’t impose yourself on others else it will cause resentment, be it your colleagues or loved ones. Singles will find a new spark in their love life which will add momentum. Guard against stomach issues.

Leo: You will find yourself in a competitive environment this month. You will have to work hard to get whatever you want. But professionally this is an auspicious phase as you could be considered for a new role in your organisation. Those involved in legal issues can face some additional stress. You can purchase some electronic item for the family. Plan your doctor visit this month.

Virgo: There can be an increase in your expenses this month and you may need adequate financial planning to avoid going overboard. Nonetheless, this period augurs well for your financial growth as you are likely to receive incentives and perks at the work front. Don’t’ react when it comes to handling personal relationships. Maintain a regular workout routine.

Libra: A busy month lay ahead of you. You will be required to take on additional workload which can spoil your pre-existing commitments with the family. It will bear fruit as you will be adequately rewarded by your seniors. This is a favourable time to invest in a property or shift to a new house. Take care of your mother’s health. Watch out for eye-related ailments.

Scorpio: You will be high on energy this month and will stay motivated to achieve your goals. A short journey is likely for professional reasons which will turn out to be productive. Investments done in the past will now start showing positive signals. Your younger siblings will prove lucky for you. You are likely to recover from any ongoing health issue.

Sagittarius: You need to be wary of your competitors this month as they can try to damage your image. Be careful while signing official documents as well as your conduct with female employees. Refrain from speaking ill against anyone and do not participate in office gossips. Your personal life will be satisfactory, but your spouse can face some health issues.

Capricorn: You will be right on the money as far as your professional goals are concerned. You will execute every task with vigour and will be prompt in taking decisions. However, guard against unwanted aggression as it can cause some sparks in your personal life. This is a good time to purchase a new property or spend on household work. Avoid intake of spicy and acidic food.

Aquarius: You need to approach cautiously this month. You are likely to remain prone to minor injuries, hence adequate precautions are advised. Some unforeseen expenditure is likely to come up that can cause undue stress. Maintain your calm. Some of you can find a new job opportunity. Those aspiring to relocate or travel abroad will be successful.

Pisces: Prosperity abound for you this month. You can step into a new role which will give you more power and authority to take decisions. Those in business are likely to crack new financial deals. Those who are single are likely to find a compatible partner. Family environment will remain blissful and some of you can expect a new addition to the family.

----------------------

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779