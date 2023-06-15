Moon Magic: These 4 sun signs to experience power shifts amid new lunar cycle

As the planetary ballet unwinds in the celestial dome, every phase of the lunar cycle resonates with the ebb and flow of our terrestrial existence. The zodiac signs most attuned to the New Moon's vibrational push may find beginnings just as daunting as conclusions can be poignant. If the journey ahead stretches beyond the horizon, take heart in the knowledge that every marathon starts with a single stride. Certain zodiac signs under the influence of this Taurus new moon are poised for significant pivots. Read on to discover why!(HT File)

Our lunar saga unfolds dramatically during two climaxes: the full moon and the new moon. While the full moon's theatrics command attention, the understated new moon quietly instigates the grand narrative, heralding fresh starts. If you channel the new moon's impetus into fresh ventures or budding relationships, their prospects for flourishing multiply.

Circling June 18, 12:57 a.m. ET on your celestial calendar, we witness the new moon's rise in the nimble, astute, and sociable Gemini, spotlighting our communicative abilities and quest for understanding. After a reflective Taurus season, Gemini invites you to breathe in novelty and cultivate innovative thoughts. This period rewards intellectual and social explorations.

Gemini: The spotlight is yours, Gemini! You're in the limelight, stoked by the new moon's fire in your first house of self. Anticipate a metamorphosis in your reflection. This period encourages you to evolve and to take audacious steps to express your convictions. Change indicates growth and personal evolution – celebrate it, Gemini!

Virgo: This new moon feels personal, striking your fourth house of personal affairs. Consider your sense of safety and belonging, Virgo. The new moon may inspire a homely transformation – perhaps a deep clean or even relocation. A serene and well-ordered home base allows you to bravely explore the outer world.

Sagittarius: This new moon brings change to your relationships. It stirs a new understanding of reciprocity, urging you to enhance your bonds. Review your relationships and recognize the key players in your life. This period may lead to insightful revelations about your relational dynamics.

Pisces: You're the talk of the town, Pisces. The new moon energizes your 10th house of public image, setting the stage for potential fame and acclaim. This period kick-starts significant progress in your career. The ladder to success awaits – climb without hesitation. A Pisces' dreams inevitably become reality when they commit to them.