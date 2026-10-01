Did you know that, according to numerology, your name can be converted into a number with its own traditional meaning? Each letter in your name is assigned a number, and when these numbers are added together and reduced to a single digit, you get your Name Number.

Name number in numerology: What your name number means and how to calculate it (Freepik)

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In numerology, numbers are believed to carry different meanings and qualities. Your Name Number is traditionally used to explore aspects of your personality, communication style, relationships, work, and how you approach different situations in life.

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According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS), name numerology can be studied to understand the number associated with your name and its traditional interpretation.

However, your Name Number is not meant to define your entire personality. In numerology traditions, it is usually considered alongside your date of birth and other important numbers to provide a broader reading.

How to calculate your Name Number in numerology

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{{^usCountry}} To find your Name Number, each letter of the English alphabet is assigned a number from 1 to 9. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To find your Name Number, each letter of the English alphabet is assigned a number from 1 to 9. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Number Letters 1 A, J, S 2 B, K, T 3 C, L, U 4 D, M, V 5 E, N, W 6 F, O, X 7 G, P, Y 8 H, Q, Z 9 I, R View All

Once you know the number associated with each letter in your name, add them together. If the total has two digits, add them again until you arrive at a single digit.

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For example, if your name is RIYA:

R = 9

I = 9

Y = 7

A = 1

9 + 9 + 7 + 1 = 26

Now reduce the total:

2 + 6 = 8

So, according to this numerological system, RIYA has a Name Number of 8.

Your Name Number is traditionally interpreted along with your date of birth and other numbers in your numerology chart. This is because numerologists generally do not rely on a single number when interpreting a person's chart.

So, what does your Name Number mean? Each number is traditionally associated with certain qualities and themes.

Number 1: Leadership and confidence

Number 1 is linked with leadership, confidence and independence. If your Name Number is 1, you may prefer taking the lead and making your own decisions.

Number 2: Balance and relationships

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Number 2 is associated with peace, relationships, care and cooperation. You may value close bonds and feel comfortable in situations that involve teamwork and mutual support.

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Number 3: Creativity and communication

Number 3 is linked with creativity and communication. You may enjoy writing, speaking, art or other forms of creative expression. Sharing your ideas can be an important part of how you connect with others.

Number 4: Discipline and hard work

Number 4 represents discipline, stability and regular effort. You may prefer structure, planning and a practical approach to your work. Consistency can be an important theme associated with this number.

Number 5: Freedom and change

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Number 5 is connected with freedom, change and new experiences. You may enjoy variety and the exploration of new possibilities. A highly predictable routine may not always appeal to you.

Number 6: Love, family and care

Number 6 is linked with love, family and responsibility. It represents a caring nature and can place particular importance on home and close relationships. You may feel a strong need to support the people you care about.

Number 7: Spirituality and deep thinking

Number 7 is traditionally associated with spirituality, deep thinking, learning and inner growth. You may enjoy research, reflection or exploring subjects in greater depth. You may also appreciate spending time alone.

Number 8: Success, business and responsibility

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Number 8 is linked with business, money, management and responsibility. It can represent a strong desire to grow and achieve your goals. Hard work and patience are often important themes associated with this number.

Number 9: Kindness and helping others

Number 9 is connected with kindness, compassion and service. It represents concern for others and can indicate a strong desire to help and support people around you.

Is one name number better than another?

Not necessarily. In numerology, each number has its own traditional meaning, and every number can be associated with both positive qualities and areas that may need attention.

For example, Number 1 is traditionally linked with leadership, while Number 2 is associated with cooperation and relationships. Number 5 represents freedom and change, while Number 8 is linked with business, responsibility and success.

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The meaning of your Name Number also depends on the rest of your numerology chart and the relationship between different numbers. This is why one number should not be used to make a complete judgment about your personality or life.

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Disclaimer: Numerology is a belief-based practice and is not scientifically proven. This article is intended for general information, reflection and entertainment, and should not be used as a substitute for professional advice or to make important life decisions.

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