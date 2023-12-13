National Horse Day 2023: Which horse are you based on your sun sign?

December 13th is considered a special day in the US that celebrates the important role horses have played in the country's history, economy, military, and culture.

Let's reveal which breed of horses each of the 12 zodiac signs from the list belongs to and why.(Pixabay)

Horses have been around for a really long time. The earliest ancestor of today's horses lived about 55 million years ago and was much smaller than the horses we see today. They used to live freely in North America but sadly went extinct a long time ago. However, some horses migrated to Asia from North America and survived. They became super helpful to humans in hunting, farming, wars, and transportation.

When Christopher Columbus came back to the 'new world' in 1493, he brought some horses with him. These horses soon wandered, with some of them running free in Mexico City in 1550. To honour these amazing animals, let's unveil what the 12 zodiac signs of the zodiac list fall under which breed of horses and why.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries and Arabian horses are similar in their high energy levels and readiness for action. These horses, known for their bravery and faithfulness, share traits with people born under the Aries sign. They embody courage and loyalty in their nature, much like Aries individuals who tend to show these characteristics in their actions and decisions.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

If you're a Taurus you might find a connection with Morgan horses. Taurus folks are known for their loyalty and pride, just like these horses. All Morgan horses have a family line that can be traced back to a single stallion given to a man named Justin Morgan to settle a debt. This uniqueness in their origin story reflects the Taurus traits of valuing heritage and loyalty in their lives.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis and Andalusian horses both share a quick-witted nature and have connections to famous literature. These horses, like Gemini individuals, are mentioned in famous works such as "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes. Their agility and speed echo the adaptable and versatile nature often associated with Geminis.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancerians might relate to Thessalian horses due to their initial difficulty in building relationships but strong loyalty once trust is established. These horses, like Cancer individuals, may seem challenging to bond with at first, but they become deeply loyal once they feel secure. The story of Alexander the Great and his Thessalian horse, Bucephalus, showcases the bond between a Cancerian conqueror and a loyal steed.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Leos exhibit pride and resilience, akin to Shetland ponies. These ponies, much like Leos, carry themselves with pride and resilience, embodying a playful and joyful spirit. They are known for their ability to bring joy and enthusiasm to various situations, reflecting the sunny and confident nature of Leos.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are known for their helpfulness and efficiency, much like Irish Draught horses. These horses are often used in ceremonies due to their strength and precision, echoing the Virgo traits of being reliable and detail-oriented.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Libras appreciate aesthetics and harmony, similar to the elegant and people-pleasing nature of Friesian horses. These horses are well-known for their pleasing appearance and have been featured in various movies and TV shows, resonating with the Libran love for beauty and balance in life.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios share characteristics with Akhal-Teke horses, known for their sensitivity and loyalty. These horses, like Scorpios, exhibit an intense and loyal nature, representing a strong bond once trust is established.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians exhibit a free-spirited and adaptable nature, similar to Paint horses. These horses originated from Hernando Cortes and were known for their free-spirited nature, akin to the adventurous and adaptable traits of Sagittarians.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns value efficiency and hard work, resembling the dignified and hardworking Clydesdale horses. These horses were originally bred for heavy work and symbolize the Capricorn traits of being industrious and focused on achieving their goals.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarians are distinctive and intelligent, much like the unique and clever Appaloosa horses. These horses were favoured by the Nez Perce Tribe for their intelligence and sure-footedness in challenging conditions, reflecting the Aquarian traits of being innovative and independent thinkers.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and fantasy, similar to the mystical and dream-like nature of unicorns. Unicorns, often associated with magical and dreamy elements, symbolizing the imaginative and ethereal side of Pisces individuals.

