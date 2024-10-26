October 28- November 3, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck is set to bless multiple areas of your life—maybe even more than three! Expect to be in high demand, whether at work or in your personal life, and embrace the attention. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

You'll likely experience a string of amazing opportunities, so lean into it without worrying about it being overwhelming. This abundance is paving the way for something even more beautiful in the weeks ahead. Remember, steel grey will be your lucky colour this week!

This week, your horoscope highlights luck in competitive situations, whether in sports, education, debates, or high-stakes giveaways. Get clear on what you want so you can direct your luck effectively!

If you're feeling inspired, try journaling about why winning matters to you. Connecting your motivations to your emotions can amplify your good fortune. Plus, the colour blue will bring you extra luck this week!

This week, your luck centres around your family, and the positive legacy passed down from your ancestors. Focus on the inspiring stories of success and creativity in your family history. Speaking with your elders can provide valuable insights that encourage you to take chances on yourself.

Embracing this legacy will help your luck blossom like never before. Keep an eye out for the color green, as it will be your lucky hue this week!

This week, your horoscope connects your luck to your wanderlust and desire to explore the world. Consider making a bucket list of places you want to visit and experiences you wish to have.

Instead of sticking to typical tourist spots, focus on your personal values to set your travel goals. Think about visiting the largest bookstore in the world or dining at a local gem you discovered in a blog. With this approach, good fortune will guide you to where you want to go. And remember, the colour red will bring you extra luck this week!

This week, your luck revolves around rising to challenges posed by those who doubt you. Not only will you conquer these obstacles, but your response could become legendary!

Remember to be your own biggest supporter; believe in yourself until the very end. The colours green and blue will bring you extra luck this week, so keep them close!