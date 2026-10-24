The upcoming Full Moon in October 2026 draws attention to relationships, finances, career choices, and personal commitments. According to Richard Régul, a France-based astrologer and founder of Your Astral Life, this full Moon may encourage you to review what no longer supports your goals and decide where you need a change.

October Full Moon 2026: Astrological insights based on zodiac signs (AFP)

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The Full Moon rises on the night of October 25 and reaches its peak on October 26 at 12:11 AM EDT and 9:41 AM IST. The full Moon falls at 2°46' Taurus, opposite the Sun in Scorpio. In astrology, this combination highlights the balance between stability, personal values and emotional change.

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Also Read Full Moon October 2026: Know the best time to witness the day in the US and its astrological meaning

What does the Full Moon in Taurus mean in astrology?

The October Full Moon follows September’s Harvest Moon. In Western astrology, Taurus represents stability, money, comfort and personal values, while Scorpio relates to emotional depth, shared resources and transformation.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Richard Régul, focus on recognising what no longer nourishes you. You may need to review a financial arrangement, reconsider a commitment or ask whether a familiar situation still fits your needs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Richard Régul, focus on recognising what no longer nourishes you. You may need to review a financial arrangement, reconsider a commitment or ask whether a familiar situation still fits your needs. {{/usCountry}}

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Instead of holding on to something simply because it feels safe, use this period to examine your priorities and decide what deserves your time and energy.

Also Read Scorpio season 2026: Know how Western astrology impacts zodiac signs

Hunter’s Moon and Pluto square: Why could this full Moon feel intense?

Pluto at 3° Aquarius squares the Taurus and Scorpio axis. In Western astrology, Pluto is associated with power, big change and confronting patterns that no longer work.

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This alignment may prompt you to look at difficult choices involving your home, career or personal relationships. Take time to understand the situation before making a major decision.

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Mercury and Venus retrograde: What should you review?

According to the expert, Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio and Venus is retrograde in Libra. Astrologers associate Mercury retrograde with reviewing communication, plans and agreements. Venus retrograde relates to reassessing relationships, spending and personal values.

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Use this period to review your options rather than rush into a decision.

Also Read Two major retrogrades arrive in October 2026: What does astrology bring for your life?

How the October Full Moon affects zodiac signs?

According to Richard Régul, as shared with HT, here is what the October full Moon may bring into focus for your zodiac sign.

Aries: Review shared finances or a joint financial arrangement. You may need to renegotiate terms instead of accepting a situation that no longer works.

Taurus: The full Moon falls in your sign. A commitment may reach a turning point, helping you decide whether it still fits your needs.

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Gemini: Your daily routine may need attention. Make room for rest if your current schedule leaves you feeling drained.

Cancer: Your friendships and social circle come into focus. Spend more time with people who support your growth.

Leo: Career ambitions and home responsibilities may compete for your attention. Set priorities instead of spreading yourself too thin.

Virgo: A study or travel plan may reach an outcome. You may also need to address a conversation you have postponed.

Libra: Review your budget and spending habits. Venus retrograde encourages you to reconsider major purchases.

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Scorpio: A close partner may help you see a relationship from another perspective. Be honest about what you need.

Sagittarius: An outdated work habit may no longer serve you. Consider a healthier and more practical routine.

Capricorn: Give more attention to creativity, hobbies and activities that bring you joy.

Aquarius: Pluto in your sign highlights questions about home and career. Consider which direction better reflects your priorities.

Pisces: News, a message or a promise may require your attention. Seek clarity before deciding how to respond.

What should you remember during the October 2026 Hunter’s Moon?

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The Hunter’s Moon offers an opportunity to review your values, commitments and relationships.

Use the full Moon as a moment for reflection, not as a reason to make sudden decisions. Astrology offers symbolic interpretations rather than scientifically established predictions, and your personal circumstances should guide important choices.