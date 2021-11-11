Panchang November 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha until 06:49 AM after which Ashtami will start. Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:59 PM after which Dhanishtha Ashadha. Ganda Yoga to remain till 06:43 AM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:49 AM, Vishti will cast its effect till 06:15 PM after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise 6:41 AM
Sunset 5:29 PM
Moonrise 1:08 PM
Moonset 12:00 AM (Nov 12)
Tithi Saptami (upto 06:49 AM), Ashtami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana (upto 02:59 PM), Dhanishtha
Yoga Ganda (upto 06:43 AM), Vriddhi
Karana Vanija (upto 06:49 AM), Vishti (upto 06:15 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
