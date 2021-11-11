Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Panchang November 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
horoscope

Panchang November 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 11 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha until 06:49 AM after which Ashtami will start.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:00 AM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha until 06:49 AM after which Ashtami will start. Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect up to 02:59 PM after which Dhanishtha Ashadha. Ganda Yoga to remain till 06:43 AM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 06:49 AM, Vishti will cast its effect till 06:15 PM after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise 6:41 AM

Sunset 5:29 PM

Moonrise 1:08 PM

Moonset 12:00 AM (Nov 12)

Tithi Saptami (upto 06:49 AM), Ashtami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Shravana (upto 02:59 PM), Dhanishtha

Yoga Ganda (upto 06:43 AM), Vriddhi

Karana Vanija (upto 06:49 AM), Vishti (upto 06:15 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:36 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology hindu calendar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 11

Pisces Daily Horoscope for November 11: Quite an impressive day

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 11: Expect good returns on money

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 11: Be an inspiration
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP