If the day feels sharper than usual, use that to your advantage. There is less softness in it and more alertness. You may notice that your attention wants to move straight toward what matters instead of wandering too long around it. That does not make the mood harsh. It simply gives it direction. The best use of that direction is not to hurry, but steadiness. This is the kind of day that responds well when you know what needs doing and stay with it. Panchang Today, April 21, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

Tithi The day remains in Shukla Panchami and changes only after midnight, when Shashthi begins. Panchami usually carries a cleaner flow than Chaturthi. It supports movement, learning, and work that benefits from continuity. It does not have the same stop-start quality.

That is why today feels better for momentum than hesitation. If something is already underway, the day helps it continue with less drag. If something needs clearer thought, that too becomes easier when you sit down with it properly.

Nakshatra The Moon stays in Mrigashira through most of the day. Mrigashira often gives the day curiosity, alertness, and a search-like quality. You may feel more observant than usual, more mentally active, and less willing to accept vague answers.

That can be useful, especially if there is something to figure out, write through, understand, or sort carefully. The day does not favour drifting very well. It favours looking closely.

Yoga The day runs under Shobhana Yoga until 10:24 AM, after which Atiganda takes over. The opening feels smoother and more naturally supportive. Later, the tone becomes a little more effortful. Not blocked, but less forgiving of distraction or sloppy handling.

So if you want the day to feel easier, the best thing to do is stay present with it. It does not reward carelessness much.

Karana Vishti continues until 4:15 AM, after which Bava carries the day until 1:20 AM on 22 April, followed by Balava. Bava supports involvement and movement. It helps when you are willing to stay engaged instead of doing things mechanically.

That means the day does not lose strength as it moves on. It just becomes a little more controlled by evening, which may actually help. If the afternoon feels busier in the head, the evening may still help you gather things properly instead of leaving them half-finished.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:50 AM, and sunset is at 6:49 PM. The day is long enough to stay productive without forcing everything into a narrow window. That helps the overall rhythm feel more usable.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, while the Moon stays in Vrishabha until 1:00 PM and then enters Mithuna. That gives the day a noticeable shift. It begins more grounded and practical, then becomes quicker, lighter, and more conversational in the second half.

So if the morning feels steadier and the afternoon feels more mentally active, that fits the pattern. The day moves from substance toward speed, not the other way around.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:28 AM to 5:16 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 12:00 PM to 12:50 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 3:57 PM to 5:24 PM. Abhijit Muhurta remains the cleanest time for focused work or a clear decision.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 3:32 PM to 5:09 PM. Yamaganda runs from 9:06 AM to 10:43 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 12:19 PM to 1:56 PM. It is better not to begin something important during these periods if it can wait.

Festivals & Vrat The day is marked by Surdas Jayanti. Its strength lies in clearer thinking, cleaner handling, and the willingness to stay mentally present with what matters instead of scattering your attention everywhere. It is not a sentimental day, but it can be a very effective one.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

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