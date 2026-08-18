Panchang Today, August 18, 2026: Shukla Shashthi under Swati Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 18, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours balanced action, clear communication and steady progress. With Shukla Shashthi and Swati Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from organised work, thoughtful decisions and well-timed effort rather than haste or impulsive action.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:51 am Sunset 6:57 pm Rahu Kaal 3:41 pm to 5:19 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:08 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) brings a direct, action-oriented energy, while Shukla Shashthi, Swati Nakshatra and the Moon in Libra encourage balance, flexibility and thoughtful judgment. This combination supports taking initiative, but suggests that action works best when it is guided by practical considerations and a clear sense of timing.

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{{^usCountry}} Shukla Shashthi is traditionally associated with constructive effort and steady follow-through. Swati adds independence and adaptability, while the Libra Moon encourages fairness and consultation. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shukla Shashthi is traditionally associated with constructive effort and steady follow-through. Swati adds independence and adaptability, while the Libra Moon encourages fairness and consultation. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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The day supports work that requires both initiative and refinement. Mangalvar encourages action, while Swati and the Libra Moon suggest checking balance, costs and consequences before moving ahead.

Prioritise pending matters that need a clear proposal, revised document or practical follow-up. Those handling management, sales, design, compliance or client-facing work may benefit from combining firmness with flexibility. Before making an important decision, ensure the facts are in order and avoid forcing agreement too quickly. Breaking larger tasks into clear stages can help maintain momentum without creating unnecessary pressure.

Relationships and communication

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Today's energy favours honest but measured communication. Swati can encourage independence, so conversations may go better when everyone has enough space to express their perspective. With the Moon in Libra, fairness and balance become especially important.

If a disagreement arises, address the issue directly without allowing irritation to shape your words. This can be a good day to discuss shared responsibilities, clarify expectations or find a practical compromise. Listen carefully, give others room to respond and avoid turning a simple disagreement into a question of loyalty or pride. Courtesy and timing may matter more than emotional intensity.

Reflection and spiritual routine

Today supports reflection that leads to practical action. Shukla Shashthi encourages steady growth, while Swati can help clear scattered attention and bring greater independence to your thinking.

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A short period of reading, prayer, journalling or quiet review may help you identify what needs firmness, what needs adjustment and what can reasonably wait. The Libra Moon also encourages looking honestly at your role in recent decisions and conversations. If the day feels busy, pause before responding to important matters and give yourself time to restore perspective. The aim is to keep action aligned with intention rather than reacting to pressure.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 18, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Shashthi until 5:50 pm; then Shukla Saptami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Swati until 6:46 am, Wednesday; then Vishakha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shukla until 3:21 am, Wednesday; then Brahma Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 5:50 pm; then Gara until 6:30 am, Wednesday; then Vanija until 7:19 pm, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Libra View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:24 am 5:08 am Pratah Sandhya 4:46 am 5:51 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:58 am 12:51 pm Amrit Kalam 9:19 pm 11:02 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:35 pm 3:28 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:57 pm 7:19 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:57 pm 8:03 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:03 am, Wednesday 12:47 am, Wednesday Ravi Yog 5:51 am 5:52 am, Wednesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:08 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day's activities begin.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:51 pm

A favourable time for beginning an important conversation, sending a carefully prepared proposal or confirming a decision that has already been considered.

Amrit Kalam: 9:19 pm to 11:02 pm

Well suited for focused study, deeper concentration or completing an unfinished task with patience and care.

Ravi Yog

Ravi Yog is also present today, but as it overlaps with Vidaal Yog, the indications are mixed. It is therefore better to use the period selectively rather than treating it as uniformly favourable.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:41 pm 5:19 pm Gulika Kaal 12:24 pm 2:03 pm Yamaganda 9:08 am 10:46 am Dur Muhurtam 8:29 am 9:21 am Dur Muhurtam 11:19 pm 12:03 am, Wednesday Varjyam 11:00 am 12:39 pm Vidaal Yog 5:51 am 5:52 am, Wednesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 5:19 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, routine follow-up, checking details or completing work already in progress.

Vidaal Yog: Until 5:52 am (Wednesday)

This period is better suited to preparation, revision, maintenance and low-risk tasks than to major new beginnings or commitments.

Mixed indication: Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog

Today, Ravi Yog overlaps with Vidaal Yog, so the indications are mixed. While Ravi Yog is traditionally considered favourable, Vidaal Yog is treated as cautionary. Readers should therefore avoid assuming that the overlap is entirely supportive and use practical judgment when choosing timings.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:51 am Sunset 6:57 pm Moonrise 11:16 am Moonset 10:11 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 3:53 pm to 5:28 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:41 pm to 5:19 pm Bengaluru 3:31 pm to 5:05 pm Hyderabad 3:29 pm to 5:04 pm Chennai 3:20 pm to 4:54 pm Ahmedabad 3:56 pm to 5:32 pm Pune 3:48 pm to 5:24 pm Kolkata 2:53 pm to 4:29 pm Jaipur 3:45 pm to 5:23 pm Kochi 3:35 pm to 5:08 pm Lucknow 3:25 pm to 5:03 pm Indore 3:43 pm to 5:19 pm Guwahati 2:41 pm to 4:19 pm Chandigarh 3:43 pm to 5:22 pm Surat 3:54 pm to 5:30 pm Visakhapatnam 3:10 pm to 4:45 pm Nagpur 3:29 pm to 5:05 pm Coimbatore 3:32 pm to 5:06 pm Varanasi 3:16 pm to 4:53 pm Bhubaneswar 3:02 pm to 4:37 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours steady progress, balanced judgment and thoughtful timing. Move ahead when the facts are clear, pause when emotions are running high and use supportive windows to prepare important tasks carefully. A little structure and patience may serve you better today than forceful speed.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)