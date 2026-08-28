Panchang Today, August 28, 2026: Shukla Purnima under Shatabhisha Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings

For August 28, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests that Shukravar with Shukla Purnima and the Moon in Aquarius favors measured decisions, thoughtful communication and well-timed practical effort. The day may be especially supportive in the evening for constructive work, meaningful plans and steady progress.

Numerology Horoscope Today: Predictions for August 28, 2026 (Pinterest)

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:57 am Sunset 6:47 pm Rahu Kaal 10:45 am to 12:22 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 7:44 pm to 9:23 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Varalakshmi Vrat

Basis: Friday before Shravana Purnima; Region: South Raksha Bandhan

Basis: Shravana Shukla Purnima Shravana Purnima

Basis: Shravana Shukla Purnima

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with comfort, values, civility and thoughtful interactions. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day brings a sense of fullness and clarity, making it suitable for recognizing what has reached completion, resolving pending matters and preparing for the next step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar (Friday) is associated with comfort, values, civility and thoughtful interactions. Combined with Shukla Purnima, the day brings a sense of fullness and clarity, making it suitable for recognizing what has reached completion, resolving pending matters and preparing for the next step. {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon in Aquarius, with Shatabhisha moving towards Purva Bhadrapada, adds an objective and thoughtful quality to the day. This combination supports independent judgment, practical thinking and conversations that consider longer-term usefulness. Overall, this is a favorable day for reviewing commitments, refining plans and completing what is ready to be finished, provided communication remains clear and considerate.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports clear thinking, careful review and organized progress. Shukla Purnima favors bringing pending matters towards completion, making it a good time to submit finished work, close unresolved tasks or assess whether a plan is ready to move forward.

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With the Moon in Aquarius, decisions may benefit from data, practical fairness and structured thinking rather than temporary moods. If an important decision needs to be made, define the objective, consider the constraints and communicate your reasoning clearly. At the same time, avoid sounding overly final before others have had an opportunity to contribute. Constructive teamwork and measured problem-solving are likely to work well today.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports honest, composed and respectful communication. Shukravar encourages courtesy and mutual consideration, while Purnima can make feelings and expectations more visible. The Aquarius Moon, however, may bring a more rational or detached tone, so take care that clarity does not come across as coldness.

Whether with family, friends or colleagues, pause before responding to sensitive messages and allow space for different perspectives. Discuss practical concerns openly, but avoid turning every disagreement into a debate. Small gestures of respect and thoughtful attention may strengthen relationships more effectively than grand promises.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for quiet reflection and gaining perspective on recent choices. Shukla Purnima encourages reviewing what has reached completion, what has become repetitive and what now needs a different approach, while the Aquarius Moon supports objective observation rather than excessive emotional reaction.

Journaling, quiet reading, prayer or a few moments of silence can help organize your thoughts. Consider reviewing recent decisions and identifying patterns that may need attention. Rather than seeking a dramatic breakthrough, focus on one or two priorities that can make the coming days more purposeful and manageable.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 28, 2026, Friday (Shukravar) Lunar Month Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Purnima until 9:48 am; then Krishna Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Shatabhisha until 3:12 am, Saturday; then Purva Bhadrapada Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Atiganda until 7:26 am; then Sukarma Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 9:48 am; then Balava until 9:56 pm; then Kaulava until 9:56 am, Saturday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aquarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:27 am 5:12 am Pratah Sandhya 4:50 am 5:57 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:56 am 12:47 pm Amrit Kalam 7:44 pm 9:23 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:30 pm 3:21 pm Godhuli Muhurta 6:47 pm 7:09 pm Sayahana Sandhya 6:47 pm 7:54 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:00 am, Saturday 12:44 am, Saturday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:56 am to 12:47 pm

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A favorable time for focused work, important decisions or beginning a task that requires concentration, clarity and a decisive approach.

Amrit Kalam: 7:44 pm to 9:23 pm

An especially supportive window for constructive work and meaningful plans. It may be well suited for settling an important outline, having a thoughtful planning conversation or beginning a task that benefits from steadiness and clear intent.

Those who follow Panchang timings may find it helpful to prepare in advance and use these windows for the tasks that most need attention, coordination or commitment rather than trying to rush through everything at once.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 10:45 am 12:22 pm Gulika Kaal 7:33 am 9:09 am Yamaganda 3:34 pm 5:11 pm Dur Muhurtam 8:31 am 9:22 am Dur Muhurtam 12:47 pm 1:38 pm Varjyam 9:48 am 11:25 am Aadal Yog 3:14 am, Saturday 5:57 am, Saturday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 12:22 pm

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If possible, avoid starting a fresh commitment, making a first approach or taking an important decision that can comfortably wait. Instead, use this period for routine work, reviewing documents, correspondence already in progress or completing tasks that are already underway.

Gulika Kaal and Yamaganda

These periods are traditionally better suited to routine responsibilities, preparation and follow-up work than to launching new initiatives. Use the time for checking details, organizing plans or handling tasks that do not require a major new beginning.

Dur Muhurtam and Varjyam

If possible, avoid using these periods for activities that depend on smooth coordination or precise timing. They may be better used for revisions, correspondence, travel preparation and other low-pressure responsibilities.

If something must be done during a caution period, proceed steadily, verify essential details and avoid unnecessary haste.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:57 am Sunset 6:47 pm Moonrise 6:54 pm Moonset No moonset during this Panchang day

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 11:05 am to 12:39 pm Delhi (NCR) 10:45 am to 12:22 pm Bengaluru 10:47 am to 12:20 pm Hyderabad 10:43 am to 12:17 pm Chennai 10:36 am to 12:10 pm Ahmedabad 11:05 am to 12:40 pm Pune 11:01 am to 12:35 pm Kolkata 10:02 am to 11:37 am Jaipur 10:51 am to 12:27 pm Kochi 10:53 am to 12:26 pm Lucknow 10:31 am to 12:07 pm Indore 10:52 am to 12:27 pm Guwahati 9:48 am to 11:24 am Chandigarh 10:46 am to 12:23 pm Surat 11:05 am to 12:39 pm Visakhapatnam 10:24 am to 11:57 am Nagpur 10:40 am to 12:14 pm Coimbatore 10:50 am to 12:23 pm Varanasi 10:23 am to 11:59 am Bhubaneswar 10:13 am to 11:48 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests that the day supports calm completion, fair-minded discussion and careful timing. Keep important choices deliberate, use favorable windows for meaningful tasks and let routine work fill the remaining hours. A little composure and thoughtful planning can make the day notably more productive.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)