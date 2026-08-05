Panchang Today, August 5, 2026: Krishna Saptami under Ashwini Nakshatra

For August 5, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours organised work, thoughtful communication and steady progress. With Budhvar, Krishna Saptami and Ashwini Nakshatra influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from practical decisions, careful planning and measured action rather than impulsive choices or rushed commitments.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:44 am Sunset 7:09 pm Rahu Kaal 12:27 pm to 2:07 pm Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:20 am to 5:02 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today Kalashtami

Basis: Shravana Krishna Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with learning, communication and practical thinking. Combined with Krishna Saptami, the day encourages reviewing ongoing work, resolving pending matters and making steady progress through practical decisions rather than unnecessary expansion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar (Wednesday) is associated with learning, communication and practical thinking. Combined with Krishna Saptami, the day encourages reviewing ongoing work, resolving pending matters and making steady progress through practical decisions rather than unnecessary expansion. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashwini Nakshatra, along with the Moon in Aries, brings energy, initiative and the confidence to move things forward. While this combination supports quick thinking and decisive action, it also calls for patience to avoid rushed decisions. Overall, this is a favourable day for organised work, clear communication and purposeful action, provided speed is balanced with careful judgment.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day supports communication, planning and practical problem-solving. Budhvar favours meetings, coordination, writing and reviewing important tasks, while Ashwini Nakshatra helps clear delays and move pending work forward.

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With the Moon in Aries, confidence and initiative are strengthened, but it is wise to avoid committing too quickly or overlooking important details. If an important decision needs to be made, rely on verified information, keep plans realistic and review key figures before finalising anything. Practical progress is likely to be more rewarding than rushing towards quick results.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports honest, straightforward communication. Ashwini encourages direct conversations, making it easier to resolve misunderstandings when your intentions are clear and respectful.

At the same time, avoid speaking too quickly or assuming others share your perspective. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, keep conversations simple, allow others time to respond and focus on resolving one issue at a time. A thoughtful reply or a practical gesture is likely to have a greater impact than emotional reactions.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for practical self-reflection and making small, meaningful improvements. Krishna Saptami encourages reviewing your habits, routines and priorities, while Ashwini Nakshatra supports fresh beginnings through simple, consistent action.

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring clarity. With the Moon in Aries, keep your reflective practice brief and purposeful, focusing on one practical change that will improve your day rather than trying to solve everything at once.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar August 5, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Shravana Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Saptami until 8:42 pm; then Krishna Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Ashwini until 9:17 pm; then Bharani Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Shoola until 5:27 pm; then Ganda Karan (half-tithi division) Vishti until 9:26 am; then Bava until 8:42 pm; then Balava until 7:51 am, Thursday Moon sign (zodiac position) Aries View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:20 am 5:02 am Pratah Sandhya 4:41 am 5:44 am Amrit Kalam 2:16 pm 3:50 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:40 pm 3:34 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:09 pm 7:30 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:09 pm 8:12 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:06 am, Thursday 12:48 am, Thursday Ravi Yog 5:44 am 9:17 pm View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:20 am to 5:02 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear priorities before the day begins.

Amrit Kalam: 2:16 pm to 3:50 pm

Well suited for thoughtful conversations, organised paperwork, reviewing important matters and completing tasks that require steady focus.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:40 pm to 3:34 pm

A favourable time for important decisions, focused work or moving pending tasks towards completion with confidence and careful execution.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 12:27 pm 2:07 pm Gulika Kaal 10:46 am 12:27 pm Yamaganda 7:25 am 9:05 am Dur Muhurtam 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Varjyam 5:26 pm 6:59 pm Aadal Yog 5:44 am 9:17 pm View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: Until 2:07 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects, making major commitments or initiating important discussions during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, preparing materials or completing routine work already in progress.

Aadal Yog: Until 9:17 pm

This period is better suited for planning, revision, background work and routine responsibilities than launching new initiatives or making significant decisions. As it coincides with Ravi Yog, the indications are mixed, so it is best to proceed with thoughtful judgment rather than assuming the period is entirely favourable.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:44 am Sunset 7:09 pm Moonrise 10:59 pm Moonset 11:56 am

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:44 pm to 2:21 pm Delhi (NCR) 12:27 pm to 2:07 pm Bengaluru 12:25 pm to 2:00 pm Hyderabad 12:22 pm to 1:58 pm Chennai 12:14 pm to 1:49 pm Ahmedabad 12:45 pm to 2:23 pm Pune 12:40 pm to 2:17 pm Kolkata 11:42 am to 1:20 pm Jaipur 12:32 pm to 2:12 pm Kochi 12:31 pm to 2:04 pm Lucknow 12:12 pm to 1:52 pm Indore 12:32 pm to 2:10 pm Guwahati 11:29 am to 1:08 pm Chandigarh 12:28 pm to 2:09 pm Surat 12:44 pm to 2:22 pm Visakhapatnam 12:02 pm to 1:39 pm Nagpur 12:19 pm to 1:57 pm Coimbatore 12:28 pm to 2:02 pm Varanasi 12:04 pm to 1:43 pm Bhubaneswar 11:52 am to 1:30 pm View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours practical decisions, thoughtful communication and steady progress. Focus on keeping your plans simple, reviewing important matters carefully and acting with patience rather than haste. A balanced, well-prepared approach is likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)