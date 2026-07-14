Panchang Today, July 14, 2026: Krishna Amavasya under Punarvasu Nakshatra

For July 14, 2026, the Panchang suggests a calm and reflective Tuesday. Instead of rushing into new beginnings, the day is better suited for finishing pending work, simplifying your routine, and preparing yourself for a fresh start.

Panchang today (canva)

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY Sunrise 5:32 AM Sunset 7:21 AM Rahu Kaal 3:54 PM to 5:37 PM Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta:- 4:11 AM to 4:51 AM

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

Festival and Vrat Today

Ashadha Amavasya

Basis: Ashadha Krishna Amavasya

What Today's Panchang Means

Today's Panchang brings together Mangalvar (Tuesday), Krishna Amavasya, and Punarvasu Nakshatra, creating an energy that encourages closure before new beginnings.

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{{^usCountry}} Tuesday usually supports courage, determination, and practical action. However, Krishna Amavasya, the final day of the lunar cycle, shifts the focus inward. Rather than pushing ahead, it encourages you to slow down, let go of what no longer serves you, and complete unfinished tasks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tuesday usually supports courage, determination, and practical action. However, Krishna Amavasya, the final day of the lunar cycle, shifts the focus inward. Rather than pushing ahead, it encourages you to slow down, let go of what no longer serves you, and complete unfinished tasks. {{/usCountry}}

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Punarvasu Nakshatra carries the energy of renewal and restoration. It reminds us that progress doesn't always come from doing more. Sometimes it comes from correcting mistakes, simplifying our plans, and returning to what truly matters.

The Moon moves through Gemini and Cancer, creating a balance between logic and emotion. Part of you may want to analyse every detail, while another part simply wants comfort and peace. Instead of forcing big decisions, allow yourself to move at a steady pace.

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Overall, this is not a day for dramatic changes. It's a day to clear your mind, organise your priorities, and quietly prepare for what comes next.

How to Use the Day

Work and Important Decisions

Today is ideal for completing pending work rather than starting something completely new.

If you've been postponing paperwork, reviewing documents, clearing emails, organising finances, or finishing small projects, now is a good time to focus on them. If a plan needs adjustments, improve it instead of expanding it.

Keep your schedule realistic. Avoid saying yes to more responsibilities until you're confident you can manage them. When making important decisions, take time to review every detail instead of acting in haste.

Relationships and Communication

Today's energy encourages simple, honest conversations. If there's an unfinished discussion with someone close to you, approach it calmly without trying to prove you're right. Listen carefully before responding and avoid making assumptions.

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The Moon's movement between Gemini and Cancer reminds us that people may struggle to express exactly how they feel. Give others the benefit of the doubt and communicate clearly.

If you need space, say so kindly. If you need help, ask directly instead of expecting others to understand without being told. Small gestures of understanding can strengthen relationships today.

Reflection and Spiritual Practice

Krishna Amavasya naturally encourages self-reflection, while Punarvasu brings hope and renewal.

Take a few quiet minutes to think about what you want to leave behind and what you'd like to improve. You don't need an elaborate ritual. Writing in a journal, sitting quietly, offering a short prayer, or simply organising one corner of your home can bring a surprising sense of clarity.

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Notice where impatience is showing up in your life before reacting to it. Sometimes creating order around you also helps create peace within you.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar July 14, 2026. Tuesday (Mangalvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Jyeshtha; Purnimanta: Ashaada Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Amawasya until 3:13 pm; then Shukla Pratipada Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Punarvasu until 12:09 am, Wednesday; then Pushya Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vyaaghaata until 11:55 am; then Harshana until 8:03 am, Wednesday Karan (half-tithi division) Naga until 3:13 pm; then Kimstughna until 1:30 am, Wednesday; then Bava until 11:51 am, Wednesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Gemini until 6:48 pm; then Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:11 AM 4:51 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:31 AM 5:32 AM Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 10:02 PM 11:27 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:39 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:21 PM 7:41 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:21 PM 8:22 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:06 AM, Wednesday 12:47 AM, Wednesday View All

If you follow Panchang timings, today offers a few supportive windows for thoughtful work.

Brahma Muhurta: 4:11 am to 4:51 am

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This peaceful period is ideal for meditation, prayer, journaling, planning your day, or simply enjoying a few moments of silence before the world becomes busy.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:54 pm

This is a favourable time for practical decisions, sending important emails, beginning a focused task, or having meaningful conversations that require clarity and confidence.

These timings are less about luck and more about choosing moments that naturally support calm, focused action.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 3:54 pm 5:37 pm Gulika Kaal 12:26 pm 2:10 pm Yamaganda 8:59 am 10:43 am Dur Muhurtam 8:18 am 9:13 am Dur Muhurtam 11:25 pm 12:06 am, Wednesday Vajyam 1:31 pm 2:54 pm Aadal Yog 12:10 am, Wednesday 5:33 am, Wednesday View All

Panchang caution periods are not meant to create fear. Instead, they remind us to slow down and avoid unnecessary risks.

Rahu Kaal: 3:54 pm to 5:37 pm

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If possible, avoid starting major projects, making expensive purchases, or having emotionally charged conversations during this period.

Yamaganda: 8:59 am to 10:43 am

This time is better suited for routine work, follow-ups, organising tasks, or handling everyday responsibilities instead of beginning something important.

If your schedule doesn't allow you to avoid these periods, simply work with extra care. Double-check important details, allow extra travel time, and avoid making rushed decisions.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, MOONSET Sunrise 5:32 AM Sunset 7:21 AM Moonrise No Moonrise Moonset 6:44 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently varied) City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:02 pm to 5:40 pm Delhi (NCR) 3:54 pm to 5:37 pm Bengaluru 3:37 pm to 5:14 pm Hyderabad 3:38 pm to 5:16 pm Chennai 3:27 pm to 5:03 pm Ahmedabad 4:06 pm to 5:47 pm Pune 3:57 pm to 5:35 pm Kolkata 3:03 pm to 4:43 pm Jaipur 3:57 pm to 5:40 pm Kochi 3:40 pm to 5:15 pm Lucknow 3:37 pm to 5:20 pm Indore 3:53 pm to 5:34 pm Guwahati 2:53 pm to 4:35 pm Chandigarh 3:57 pm to 5:42 pm Surat 4:04 pm to 5:43 pm Visakhapatnam 3:19 pm to 4:57 pm Nagpur 3:39 pm to 5:18 pm Coimbatore 3:38 pm to 5:13 pm Varanasi 3:27 pm to 5:09 pm Bhubaneswar 3:11 pm to 4:50 pm View All

The Day at a Glance

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Today's Panchang reminds you that every new beginning starts with a meaningful ending. Instead of rushing ahead, take this opportunity to finish what you've started, clear away unnecessary distractions, and reconnect with your priorities. Sometimes the quietest days prepare us for the biggest changes ahead.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)