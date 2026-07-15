Panchang Today, July 15, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Pushya Nakshatra

Budhvar, Shukla Pratipada, Pushya Nakshatra, and the Moon in Cancer give today a calm and balanced energy. It is a good day to begin new work carefully, organise your priorities, and make practical decisions. Instead of rushing into big changes, focus on building strong foundations that will support you in the long run.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY Sunrise 5:33 AM Sunset 7:20 AM Rahu Kaal 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 4:00 AM to 5:27 PM

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal. This window is clear of the principal caution periods, although secondary indicators are mixed.

Festival and Vrat Today

Chandra Darshana

Basis: Ashadha Shukla Pratipada

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} According to traditional Panchang, Wednesday (Budhvar) supports clear thinking, communication, learning, and careful planning. Combined with Shukla Pratipada, the first lunar day of the bright fortnight, today encourages fresh starts, but in a slow and thoughtful way. Rather than taking huge leaps, begin with small, steady steps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to traditional Panchang, Wednesday (Budhvar) supports clear thinking, communication, learning, and careful planning. Combined with Shukla Pratipada, the first lunar day of the bright fortnight, today encourages fresh starts, but in a slow and thoughtful way. Rather than taking huge leaps, begin with small, steady steps. {{/usCountry}}

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Pushya Nakshatra is considered one of the most supportive nakshatras. It is linked with growth, stability, nourishment, and strengthening what already exists. This makes today ideal for improving routines, organising your work, and laying the groundwork for future success.

The Moon in Cancer adds an emotional and caring influence. Family, home, security, and personal comfort may become your priorities. While making decisions, you may find yourself thinking not only about what is practical but also about what feels emotionally right.

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The day is also influenced by Harshana Yog, which supports positive effort, productive work, and meaningful progress. Overall, today is best used for sensible beginnings, careful planning, and creating long-term stability.

How to Use the Day

Work and Important Decisions

Today is perfect for starting projects that need patience and planning. If you're beginning a new assignment, reopening an old project, or preparing an important presentation, focus on getting the basics right instead of rushing.

Wednesday supports paperwork, emails, meetings, learning, and communication. Pushya encourages reliability, so complete unfinished tasks, organise your schedule, and review important documents carefully.

If you're handling finances or signing agreements, read every detail before making a decision. Success today comes through preparation rather than speed.

Relationships and Communication

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Today's energy supports calm, honest conversations. Since the Moon is in Cancer, people may be more emotional and sensitive than usual, so speak gently and choose your words carefully.

Family discussions, household planning, or conversations about shared responsibilities are likely to go well when approached with patience. In relationships, small thoughtful actions may mean more than long explanations.

Before reacting, listen carefully. A calm conversation can solve misunderstandings more easily than an emotional argument.

Reflection and Spiritual Routine

Shukla Pratipada is a beautiful time for a personal reset. You don't need an elaborate spiritual practice today. Simply take a few quiet moments to reflect on your goals and priorities.

Pushya reminds you to focus on what truly supports your growth—healthy habits, meaningful relationships, and steady routines.

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Writing in a journal, reading something inspiring, meditating for a few minutes, or simply sitting quietly before starting your day can help bring mental clarity. Keep your routine simple and consistent.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 15, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Pratipada until 11:51 am; then Shukla Dwitiya Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Pushya until 9:46 pm; then Ashlesha Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Harshana until 8:03 am; then Vajra until 4:29 am, Thursday Karan (Half-tithi Division) Bava until 11:51 am; then Balava until 10:18 pm; then Kaulava until 8:53 am, Thursday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Cancer View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:11 AM 4:52 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:31 AM 5:33 AM Amrit Kalam 4: 00 PM 5:27 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:45 PM 3:40 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:20 PM 7:41 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:20 PM 8:22 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:06 AM Thursday 12:47 AM, Thursday Siddha Yog 11:52 AM 5:33 AM, Thursday View All

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's favourable periods for important work.

Amrit Kalam: 4:00 pm to 5:27 pm

This is an excellent time for important conversations, planning, signing documents, making thoughtful purchases, or beginning work that requires focus and stability.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:45 pm to 3:40 pm

This period supports confident action, especially for tasks you've already prepared for. It is suitable for presentations, business discussions, important meetings, or completing key responsibilities.

Remember, these timings are meant to help you choose the right moment—not to create pressure. Good preparation always matters more than perfect timing.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 12:27 PM 2:10 PM Gulika Kaal 10:43 AM 12:27 PM Yamaganda 7:16 AM 9:00 AM Dur Muhurtam 11:59 AM 12:54 PM Varjyam 7:22 AM 8:45 AM Vidaal Yog 9:47 PM 5:33 AM, Thursday Aadal Yog 5:33 AM 9:46 PM View All

Traditional Panchang views these periods as times for extra care rather than fear.

Rahu Kaal: 12:27 pm to 2:10 pm

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If possible, avoid starting major new projects, making important purchases, or attending high-stakes meetings during this period. Instead, use the time for routine work, follow-ups, or reviewing existing tasks.

Varjyam: 7:22 am to 8:45 am

This period is better suited for preparation rather than beginning something important. Double-check documents, organise your work, or complete smaller responsibilities instead of making major commitments.

If you must work during these timings, simply proceed with extra attention to detail and avoid making rushed decisions.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:33 AM SUNSET 7:20 PM MOONRISE 6:15 AM MOONSET 8:23 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified.) CITY Rahu Kaal Mumbai 12:44 PM - 2:23 PM Delhi (NCR) 12:27 PM - 2:10 PM Bengaluru 12:25 PM - 2:01 PM Hyderabad 12:21 PM - 2:00 PM Chennai 12:14 PM- 1:50 PM Ahmedabad 12:45 PM - 2:26 PM Pune 12:40 PM - 2:18 PM Kolkata 11:42 AM - 1:22 PM Jaipur 12:32 PM - 2:15 PM Kochi 12:31 PM - 2:05 PM Lucknow 12:12 PM - 1:54 PM Indore 12:32 PM - 2:13 PM Guwahati 11:29 AM - 1:11 PM Chandigarh 12:28 PM - 2:13 PM Surat 12:44 - 2:24 PM Visakhapatnam 12:02 PM - 1:40 PM Nagpur 12:19 PM - 1:59 PM Coimbatore 12:28 PM - 2:03 PM Varanasi 12:04 PM - 1:45 PM Bhubaneswar 11:52 AM - 1:32 PM View All

Today's Takeaway

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Today's Panchang encourages a calm and practical approach. Start new work thoughtfully, communicate with patience, and focus on strengthening the areas of life that truly matter. Small, consistent efforts made today can lead to lasting success in the future.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)