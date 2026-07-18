Panchang Today, July 18, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Purva Phalguni Nakshatra

For July 18, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a steady and balanced Saturday. The day supports patient effort, thoughtful communication, and polishing work already in progress. Instead of rushing into something new, focus on improving what you've already started.

Panchang Today, July 18, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:34 am SUNSET 7:19 pm RAHU KAAL 9:01 am to 10:44 am HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am to 12:54 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for important work, a submission or a considered decision. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shanivar (Saturday) encourages patience, discipline, and consistent effort. It is considered a good day for completing responsibilities carefully rather than chasing quick results.

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{{^usCountry}} Shukla Panchami brings a positive and growth-oriented energy. It supports learning, gradual progress, and making steady improvements. Rather than taking big risks, the day favours building strong foundations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shukla Panchami brings a positive and growth-oriented energy. It supports learning, gradual progress, and making steady improvements. Rather than taking big risks, the day favours building strong foundations. {{/usCountry}}

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Purva Phalguni Nakshatra adds warmth, creativity, and charm. It supports creative work, social interactions, hospitality, and expressing yourself with confidence. However, Saturday reminds us to balance enjoyment with responsibility.

The Moon's movement between Leo and Virgo creates a practical combination. Leo encourages confidence and visibility, while Virgo brings attention to detail and organisation. This makes it a good day to edit documents, organise pending work, improve presentations, or complete unfinished tasks. Overall, the day rewards flexibility, patience, and thoughtful planning.

How to Use the Day

Work and Important Decisions

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Today is better for steady progress than dramatic changes. Saturday supports work that requires patience, review, and careful planning. If you're working on a proposal, report, presentation, or important email, spend extra time refining it before sending it.

Purva Phalguni favours creative work, branding, client interactions, and public communication. However, avoid making promises you may struggle to keep. Before making important financial or professional decisions, review all details carefully. Instead of starting several new projects, focus on completing one important task well.

Relationships and Communication

Today's energy supports kind, respectful, and thoughtful conversations. Family discussions, meetings with friends, and conversations with your partner can go smoothly when approached with patience.

Purva Phalguni encourages warmth and affection, while Saturday reminds you to back your words with actions. If you've been avoiding an important conversation, this is a good day to address it calmly. Appreciation, honesty, and small acts of kindness will strengthen relationships far more than grand promises.

Reflection and Spiritual Routine

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Saturday is ideal for slowing down and reconnecting with yourself. Even a simple routine like journaling, reading, meditation, or spending a few quiet minutes in nature can help clear your mind.

Shukla Panchami encourages small but meaningful improvements. Instead of making long lists of goals, choose one habit you'd like to strengthen over the coming week. The day's energy also reminds you to balance confidence with humility and productivity with rest.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 18, 2026, Saturday (Shanivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Panchami until 3:43 am, Sunday; then Shukla Shashthi Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Purva Phalguni until 5:59 pm; then Uttara Phalguni Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Variyana until 8:44 pm; then Parigha until 7:21 pm, Sunday Karan (Half-Tithi Division) Bava until 4:07 pm; then Balava until 3:43 am, Sunday; then Kaulava until 3:30 pm, Sunday Moon Sign (Zodiac Position) Leo until 11:58 pm; then Virgo View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:12 AM 4:53 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:33 AM 5:34 AM Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 11:45 AM 1:18 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:39 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:19 PM 7:40 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:19 PM 8:21 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:07 AM, Sunday 12:48 AM, Sunday Ravi Yog 6:00 PM 5:35 AM, Sunday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's favourable periods for important work.

Abhijit Muhurta (11:59 am – 12:54 pm)

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It is an excellent time for submitting important work, making decisions, attending meetings, or beginning a well-prepared task.

Amrit Kalam (11:45 am – 1:18 pm)

It also supports presentations, client discussions, important purchases, and work that requires clarity and confidence. Use these windows for tasks you've already prepared instead of rushing into something unplanned.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 9:01 AM 10:44 AM Gulika Kaal 5:34 AM 7:17 AM Yamaganda 2:10 PM 3:53 PM Dur Muhurtam 7:24 AM 8:19 AM Varjyam 1:15 AM, Sunday 2:47 AM, Sunday Vidaal Yog 6:00 PM 5:35 AM, Sunday View All

Traditional Panchang treats caution periods as times to slow down rather than worry.

Rahu Kaal (9:01 am – 10:44 am)

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It is generally avoided for starting new ventures, signing agreements, or making major financial commitments. If work cannot be postponed, use this time for reviewing documents, organising tasks, or handling routine work.

Yamaganda (2:10 pm – 3:53 pm)

It is also better suited for follow-ups, planning, research, and completing existing work rather than launching something new. The key is simply to work more carefully during these periods and double-check important details before moving ahead.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:34 AM SUNSET 7:19 PM MOONRISE 9:36 AM MOONSET 10:08 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 9:27 am to 11:06 am Delhi (NCR) 9:00 am to 10:44 am Bengaluru 9:13 am to 10:49 am Hyderabad 9:06 am to 10:44 am Chennai 9:03 am to 10:39 am Ahmedabad 9:24 am to 11:05 am Pune 9:23 am to 11:02 am Kolkata 8:22 am to 10:02 am Jaipur 9:08 am to 10:50 am Kochi 9:21 am to 10:56 am Lucknow 8:48 am to 10:30 am Indore 9:12 am to 10:52 am Guwahati 8:05 am to 9:47 am Chandigarh 8:59 am to 10:44 am Surat 9:25 am to 11:05 am Visakhapatnam 8:47 am to 10:25 am Nagpur 9:00 am to 10:40 am Coimbatore 9:17 am to 10:53 am Varanasi 8:41 am to 10:22 am Bhubaneswar 8:34 am to 10:13 am View All

Overall

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Today's Panchang encourages steady progress, thoughtful communication, and careful planning. Focus on improving what you've already started instead of rushing into new commitments. A calm, organised approach is likely to bring better results than acting in haste. Patience, attention to detail, and balanced decisions will help make the day productive and satisfying.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)