Panchang Today, July 20, 2026: Shukla Saptami under Hasta Nakshatra

Traditional Panchang guidance for Monday, July 20, suggests a day that rewards organized thinking, steady effort, and mindful communication. Instead of rushing important matters, focus on careful planning, practical action, and completing tasks with patience. Respecting the day's rhythm is likely to bring smoother and more satisfying results.

Panchang today (Pinterest )

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KEY TIMINGS TODAY SUNRISE 5:35 AM SUNSET 7:18 PM RAHU KAAL 7:18 am to 9:01 am HIGHLIGHTED FAVOURABLE WINDOW Brahma Muhurta: 4:13 am to 4:54 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

What Today's Panchang Means

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) naturally encourages a calmer, more thoughtful approach to decisions. Combined with Shukla Saptami, the day supports visible progress achieved through consistency rather than dramatic action.

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{{^usCountry}} Hasta Nakshatra adds an energy of skill, precision, and practical problem-solving. It is often associated with hands-on work, organization, refinement, and bringing scattered ideas into proper order. With the Moon transiting Virgo, the emphasis shifts toward discipline, efficiency, service, and attention to detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hasta Nakshatra adds an energy of skill, precision, and practical problem-solving. It is often associated with hands-on work, organization, refinement, and bringing scattered ideas into proper order. With the Moon transiting Virgo, the emphasis shifts toward discipline, efficiency, service, and attention to detail. {{/usCountry}}

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This combination makes the day especially favourable for organizing schedules, reviewing documents, refining presentations, completing paperwork, or improving ongoing projects. However, be mindful that Virgo's influence can also encourage overthinking or unnecessary criticism. Use today's energy to improve things, not to search for perfection.

The presence of Shiva Yog and Siddha Yog is traditionally considered supportive for calm, focused effort, while the day's Karan encourages flexibility and adaptability. Overall, this is a day that rewards practical thinking, thoughtful corrections, and sensible priorities over impulsive decisions or unnecessary display.

How to Make the Most of the Day

Work and Important Decisions

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Today's energy is ideal for work that requires planning, organization, and careful execution. Pending files, reports, budgets, proposals, approvals, or follow-up tasks can move forward smoothly when handled patiently. Rather than rushing to launch something new, focus on refining what you've already started.

Important decisions are supported, provided they're based on facts, realistic timelines, and careful preparation. Keep communication clear and document important instructions wherever possible, as details are likely to matter more than speed today. Managers may find this a productive day to clarify responsibilities and improve workflow, while students and job seekers benefit more from thorough preparation than last-minute efforts.

Relationships and Communication

Today's Panchang encourages communication that is calm, respectful, and practical. Somvar naturally softens conversations, while Hasta and Virgo favour helpful actions over dramatic words. If a misunderstanding needs to be resolved, focus on practical solutions instead of revisiting old disagreements.

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Ask clear questions, confirm plans, and demonstrate reliability through small but meaningful actions. At the same time, be mindful of sounding overly critical. Even helpful advice may be misunderstood if delivered impatiently. In close relationships, working together on everyday responsibilities or discussing practical matters may strengthen harmony more than emotional debates.

Reflection and Spiritual Focus

Spiritually, today encourages simple and grounded self-reflection. Rather than searching for major life answers, take a quiet look at your daily habits, unfinished tasks, and where your time and energy are being spent. Hasta Nakshatra and the Virgo Moon support practical self-improvement through small, consistent changes.

A few minutes of meditation, prayer, journaling, mindful reading, or silent reflection may bring greater clarity than trying to solve everything at once.

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Ask yourself:

What needs simplifying?

What needs repairing?

What small habits could improve my week?

Sometimes, steady progress begins with one thoughtful adjustment.

PANCHANG FACTS AT A GLANCE Date and Vaar July 20, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (Lunar Day) Shukla Saptami until 4:03 am, Tuesday; then Shukla Ashtami Nakshatra (Lunar Constellation) Hasta until 7:09 pm; then Chitra Yog (Sun-Moon Combination) Shiva until 6:36 pm; then Siddha until 6:24 pm, Tuesday Karan (Half-Tithi Division) Gara until 3:41 pm; then Vanija until 4:03 am, Tuesday; then Vishti until 4:35 pm, Tuesday Moon Sign (Zodiac Postion) VIRGO View All

AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS (SHUBH MUHURAT) PERIOD START END Brahma Muhurta 4:13 AM 4:54 AM Pratah Sandhya 4:34 AM 5:35 AM Abhijit Muhurta 11:59 AM 12:54 PM Amrit Kalam 12:55 PM 2:35 PM Vijaya Muhurta 2:44 PM 3:39 PM Godhuli Muhurta 7:18 PM 7:39 PM Sayahana Sandhya 7:18 PM 8:20 PM Nishita Muhurta 12:06 AM, Tuesday 12:48 AM, Tuesday Ravi Yog 11:28 AM 7:09 PM View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:13 am – 4:54 am

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Ideal for meditation, prayer, journaling, planning, setting intentions, or quiet reflection.

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:59 am – 12:54 pm

A favourable time for important meetings, interviews, business discussions, sending important emails, seeking approvals, or beginning significant work. Rather than filling these windows with multiple activities, focus on one meaningful task.

INAUSPICIOUS AND CAUTION TIMINGS PERIOD START END Rahu Kaal 7:18 AM 9:01 AM Gulika Kaal 2:10 PM 3:53 PM Yamaganda 10:44 AM 12:27 PM Dur Muhurtam 12:54 PM 1:49 PM Dur Muhurtam 3:39 PM 4:34 PM Varjyam 3:43 AM, Tuesday 5:20, Tuesday Vidaal Yog 11:28 AM 7:09 PM Aadal Yog 5:35 AM 11:27 AM View All

Traditional Panchang treats these periods as reminders to slow down, not as reasons for fear.

Rahu Kaal: 7:18 am – 9:01 am

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Avoid beginning major projects, making important purchases, planning travel, or initiating sensitive conversations if possible.Use this period for routine work, reviewing documents, or completing ongoing tasks.

Yamaganda: 10:44 am – 12:27 pm

Better suited for planning, research, checking details, and administrative work than starting something new.If an important deadline cannot be postponed, proceed carefully and double-check everything before finalising. These caution periods simply encourage patience, attention to detail, and thoughtful scheduling.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE & MOONSET SUNRISE 5:35 AM SUNSET 7:18 PM MOONRISE 11:33 AM MOONSET 11:08 PM

RAHU KAAL TIMINGS ACROSS INDIA (Rahu Kaal varies with local sunrise. These city timings are independently verified) CITY RAHU KAAL Mumbai 7:49 am to 9:28 am Delhi (NCR) 7:18 am to 9:01 am Bengaluru 7:38 am to 9:14 am Hyderabad 7:29 am to 9:06 am Chennai 7:27 am to 9:03 am Ahmedabad 7:45 am to 9:25 am Pune 7:46 am to 9:24 am Kolkata 6:43 am to 8:23 am Jaipur 7:26 am to 9:08 am Kochi 7:47 am to 9:22 am Lucknow 7:07 am to 8:48 am Indore 7:32 am to 9:12 am Guwahati 6:24 am to 8:06 am Chandigarh 7:16 am to 9:00 am Surat 7:46 am to 9:26 am Visakhapatnam 7:09 am to 8:47 am Nagpur 7:21 am to 9:01 am Coimbatore 7:43 am to 9:18 am Varanasi 7:00 am to 8:42 am Bhubaneswar 6:56 am to 8:35 am View All

Overall Guidance

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Traditional Panchang suggests that July 20 is best used for careful planning, disciplined effort, and practical progress. Small improvements made today can produce lasting benefits. Keep your plans realistic, your communication measured, and your work organized. By moving steadily instead of rushing, you'll likely find the day becoming increasingly productive and rewarding.

This Panchang is based on traditional Vedic calendar interpretations and is intended for general informational purposes. Timings may vary depending on your location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)