Panchang Today, July 28, 2026: Shukla Chaturdashi under Purva Ashadha Nakshatra

For July 28, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful decisions and steady progress. With Mangalvar, Shukla Chaturdashi and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra influencing the day, practical goals are likely to move forward best through patience, honest communication and well-timed action rather than haste.

Panchang Today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 5:39 am Sunset 7:15 pm Rahu Kaal 7:21 am to 9:03 am Highlighted favourable window Brahma Muhurta: 4:16 am to 4:58 am

How to use it: Prefer this period for important tasks that require determination and steady follow-through. Avoid starting anything new during Rahu Kaal. While the main caution period is best avoided, the rest of the day supports disciplined effort and careful planning.

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) is associated with courage, discipline and purposeful action. Combined with Shukla Chaturdashi, the day supports completing important work, addressing pending matters and making steady progress through patience rather than haste. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar (Tuesday) is associated with courage, discipline and purposeful action. Combined with Shukla Chaturdashi, the day supports completing important work, addressing pending matters and making steady progress through patience rather than haste. {{/usCountry}}

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Purva Ashadha Nakshatra encourages confidence, perseverance and commitment to long-term goals. As the Moon moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, the day's energy gradually shifts from broad thinking towards greater practicality, responsibility and structure. Overall, this is a favourable day for organised effort, thoughtful decisions and strengthening existing plans instead of rushing into new ones.

How to Use the Day

Work and important decisions

The day favours practical work that requires focus, persistence and careful planning. Shukla Chaturdashi supports completing ongoing projects, reviewing documents, resolving pending matters and moving important tasks to the next stage rather than beginning entirely new ventures.

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Purva Ashadha encourages confidence, but it is wise to support strong opinions with clear facts and realistic expectations. As the Moon moves towards Capricorn, organisation, accountability and attention to detail become increasingly important. If you're leading a team or managing a project, communicate responsibilities clearly and confirm key decisions in writing. A measured, systematic approach is likely to bring the best results.

Relationships and communication

Today's energy supports honest conversations, provided they are handled with patience and respect. Mangalvar may encourage direct communication, while Shukla Chaturdashi can bring unresolved practical or emotional matters to the surface.

Purva Ashadha may strengthen personal convictions, making it important to listen as carefully as you speak. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, focus on finding solutions instead of winning arguments. Clear, respectful communication is likely to strengthen trust and prevent unnecessary misunderstandings.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Today is well suited for reviewing your priorities, habits and commitments with honesty and discipline. Shukla Chaturdashi encourages completing unfinished responsibilities, while Purva Ashadha supports building stronger habits and staying committed to meaningful goals.

Journalling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring greater clarity. As the Moon moves towards Capricorn, use the day to turn good intentions into practical routines. A simple, realistic plan is likely to be more valuable than ambitious resolutions.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar July 27, 2026, Monday (Somvar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashadha; Purnimanta: Ashadha Tithi (lunar day) Shukla Trayodashi until 4:15 pm; then Shukla Chaturdashi Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Mula until 10:27 am; then Purva Ashadha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Vaidhriti until 10:53 pm; then Vishkumbha until 11:32 pm, Tuesday Karan (half-tithi division) Taitila until 4:15 pm; then Gara until 5:19 am, Tuesday; then Vanija until 6:19 pm, Tuesday Moon sign (zodiac position) Sagittarius View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:16 am 4:58 am Pratah Sandhya 4:37 am 5:39 am Abhijit Muhurta 12:00 pm 12:54 pm Vijaya Muhurta 2:43 pm 3:38 pm Godhuli Muhurta 7:15 pm 7:36 pm Sayahana Sandhya 7:15 pm 8:17 pm Nishita Muhurta 12:07 am, Tuesday 12:48 am, Tuesday Ravi Yog 10:29 am 5:40 am, Tuesday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:

Brahma Muhurta: 4:16 am to 4:58 am

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An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, reading or setting clear priorities before the day becomes busy.

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:42 pm to 3:37 pm

Well suited for completing important tasks, sending a final draft, reviewing key work or making steady progress on a matter that has already been carefully prepared.

Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 7:21 am 9:03 am Gulika Kaal 2:09 pm 3:51 pm Yamaganda 10:45 am 12:27 pm Dur Muhurtam 12:54 pm 1:48 pm Dur Muhurtam 3:38 pm 4:32 pm Varjyam 9:11 pm 10:58 pm Vidaal Yog 10:29 am 5:40 am, Tuesday View All

Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:

Rahu Kaal: 3:51 pm to 5:32 pm

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If possible, avoid starting new projects or making major commitments during this period. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, editing work, organising tasks or completing routine responsibilities.

Varjyam: 10:02 pm to 11:47 pm

This period is better suited for planning, maintenance, travel preparation, budget reviews and other routine tasks than important decisions or fresh initiatives.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 5:39 am Sunset 7:15 pm Moonrise 5:56 pm Moonset 4:09 am, Tuesday

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 7:51 am to 9:29 am Delhi (NCR) 7:21 am to 9:03 am Bengaluru 7:39 am to 9:15 am Hyderabad 7:31 am to 9:08 am Chennai 7:28 am to 9:04 am Ahmedabad 7:47 am to 9:27 am Pune 7:48 am to 9:25 am Kolkata 6:45 am to 8:24 am Jaipur 7:29 am to 9:10 am Kochi 7:48 am to 9:22 am Lucknow 7:09 am to 8:50 am Indore 7:35 am to 9:14 am Guwahati 6:27 am to 8:08 am Chandigarh 7:19 am to 9:02 am Surat 7:49 am to 9:27 am Visakhapatnam 7:11 am to 8:48 am Nagpur 7:24 am to 9:02 am Coimbatore 7:44 am to 9:19 am Varanasi 7:03 am to 8:43 am Bhubaneswar 6:58 am to 8:36 am View All

Overall

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Traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favours disciplined effort, thoughtful communication and steady progress. Focus on completing important tasks, making practical decisions and choosing the right time to act rather than rushing ahead. Patience, preparation and consistency are likely to bring the most rewarding outcomes.

This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)