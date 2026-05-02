Panchang Today, May 02, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Something quieter may take over after the fullness of Purnima. The day does not feel empty, but it may ask for fewer reactions and cleaner words. Narad Jayanti brings attention to speech, devotion, wisdom, and the way a message travels once it leaves the mouth. A sentence said casually may still carry weight. If something needs to be said, say it with care. If it can wait, let it wait until the mind is clearer. Not every silence is avoidance today; some silence may simply give the right words time to form.

Panchang Today, May 2, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day(Pinterest)

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Also Read Khappar Yoga 2026: Astrologers warn some zodiac signs may face challenges from May 1 to June 29

Tithi

The day runs in Krishna Pratipada until 12:50 AM on 3 May, after which Dwitiya begins. Pratipada after Purnima carries a softer inward tone. It is a good point to return to routine without dragging yesterday’s emotional weight along.

The day works better when handled simply. A small duty completed calmly may be enough. There is no need to explain every mood or reopen every matter that has already settled.

Nakshatra

Vishakha Nakshatra remains active through the day. It brings direction, focus, and the wish to move toward something definite. A task, study plan, prayer routine, or commitment may feel easier when the next step is clear.

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{{^usCountry}} The same focus can also make people push too hard for an answer. Keep the direction steady, but do not hold it too tightly. A slower approach may still reach the right place. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The same focus can also make people push too hard for an answer. Keep the direction steady, but do not hold it too tightly. A slower approach may still reach the right place. Yoga {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vyatipata Yoga lasts until 9:44 PM. Speech, timing, and sensitive matters should be handled carefully throughout the day. Review something before sending it out. A small delay may prevent a messy explanation later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vyatipata Yoga lasts until 9:44 PM. Speech, timing, and sensitive matters should be handled carefully throughout the day. Review something before sending it out. A small delay may prevent a messy explanation later. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After 9:44 PM, Variyana Yoga begins. The night may feel more relaxed. Comfort, rest, prayer, or a quieter routine can help the day close without carrying too much forward. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After 9:44 PM, Variyana Yoga begins. The night may feel more relaxed. Comfort, rest, prayer, or a quieter routine can help the day close without carrying too much forward. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Balava remains until 11:49 AM, followed by Kaulava until 12:50 AM on 3 May. The first half suits steady work, study, and smaller duties that need patience rather than noise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balava remains until 11:49 AM, followed by Kaulava until 12:50 AM on 3 May. The first half suits steady work, study, and smaller duties that need patience rather than noise. {{/usCountry}}

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Once Kaulava takes over, small adjustments may become easier. A home matter, practical discussion, or message may settle better when nobody rushes the tone. Keep it plain and kind.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:50 PM. The day has a simple working rhythm. It does not need too many additions. Finish what is already in front of you before adding another concern to the list.

Planetary Transits

The Sun remains in Mesha, keeping initiative active. The Moon stays in Tula before moving toward Vrischika later, shifting the tone from balance to depth.

The day may begin with fairness and end with more private reflection. A conversation may start lightly and leave something deeper to think about by night. Give the evening a little quiet space.

Auspicious Muhurat

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Brahma Muhurta runs from 4:20 AM to 5:08 AM. Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM. Amrit Kaal falls between 9:24 PM and 11:10 PM.

These windows work well for prayer, study, reflection, and tasks that need a calm mind.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal falls from 9:10 AM to 10:47 AM. Yamaganda runs from 2:00 PM to 3:37 PM. Gulika Kaal is from 5:57 AM to 7:33 AM.

Routine work can be continued. Fresh beginnings, major purchases, travel starts, and sensitive decisions are better kept outside these timings.

Festivals & Vrat

The main observance is Narad Jayanti. The day is favourable for devotion, wisdom, music, communication, and thoughtful speech. Words do not need to be grand to be meaningful. A corrected misunderstanding, a kind message, or a prayerful pause can shift the mood. Let speech guide, not disturb. A message held back at the right time can also protect peace. A small sentence spoken well may do more than a long explanation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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