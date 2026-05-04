Panchang Today, May 4, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

The situation which was getting delayed every now and then, today it becomes a bit easier to handle; if you remain calm and not rush things. The day supports review, correction, and quiet work. It is better to return to something properly than to ignore it again. The morning feels more supportive, while the later part of the day needs more care in speech and decisions. Keep your plans simple. Do not turn a small delay into a bigger problem. A peaceful approach will help the day go smoothly.

Tithi

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for May 04, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings

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The day is in Krishna Paksha Tritiya, and Chaturthi begins at 5:24 AM on 5 May. Tritiya assists planning, organising, and reviewing work. Progress may be slow, but it will be steady and useful.

This is a good day for any pending work, paperwork, accounts, and personal accounts that need attention. Avoid starting something risky or very grave. A small correction done properly can prevent bigger issues later.

Nakshatra

The day starts with Anuradha and shifts to Jyeshtha at 9:58 AM. Anuradha brings a steady and sincere energy in the morning. It supports teamwork, prayer, calm discussions, and disciplined work.

After Jyeshtha begins, the energy becomes sharper. You may want clarity and control. Be careful with your words and reactions. Take your time before responding, especially in important matters.

Yoga

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{{^usCountry}} Parigha Yoga continues until 11:20 PM. It encourages you to be selective and avoid unnecessary pressure. Use your energy wisely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parigha Yoga continues until 11:20 PM. It encourages you to be selective and avoid unnecessary pressure. Use your energy wisely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After that, Shiva Yoga begins, bringing a calm and peaceful energy. The night is better for rest, prayer, and quiet reflection rather than overthinking or baseless arguments. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After that, Shiva Yoga begins, bringing a calm and peaceful energy. The night is better for rest, prayer, and quiet reflection rather than overthinking or baseless arguments. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vanija continues until 4:12 PM. This supports planning, buying, coordination, and practical tasks. The first half of the day is more productive, so use this time well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vanija continues until 4:12 PM. This supports planning, buying, coordination, and practical tasks. The first half of the day is more productive, so use this time well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After 4:12 PM, Vishti (Bhadra) begins and continues till 5:24 AM on 5 May. Avoid starting anything new or important during this time. Focus on continuing or finishing the ongoing work. Sunrise & Sunset {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After 4:12 PM, Vishti (Bhadra) begins and continues till 5:24 AM on 5 May. Avoid starting anything new or important during this time. Focus on continuing or finishing the ongoing work. Sunrise & Sunset {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:58 PM. There is enough time in the day, but plan important work during these better time slots. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:58 PM. There is enough time in the day, but plan important work during these better time slots. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

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The Sun stays in Mesha, and the Moon remains in Vrischika. This creates a deeper and more observant mood. You may feel more aware and thoughtful. This is needed for work with extra care and introspective thinking. If something feels sensitive, give it time before speaking about it.

Auspicious Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat is from 4:13 AM to 4:55 AM. Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM. Amrit Kaal falls between 3:02 AM and 4:49 AM on 5 May.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga runs from 5:38 AM to 9:58 AM, making the early morning very useful for important and sincere work.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal is from 7:18 AM to 8:58 AM. Yamaganda is from 10:38 AM to 12:18 PM, and Gulika Kaal from 1:58 PM to 3:38 PM.

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Ganda Moola starts at 9:58 AM, and Bhadra runs from 4:12 PM to 5:24 AM on 5 May.

Avoid starting important new tasks during these periods.

Festivals & Vrat

There is no major public vrat today, but the day still holds good value for work. The energy supports correction, planning, and putting things back in order. It is a good day to complete pending tasks, especially those that need a calm and a careful second look.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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