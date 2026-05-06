Panchang Today, May 6, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

The day may start a little slow and demanding, but it becomes easier as it moves forward. That shift is important. The morning asks for patience and careful handling, while the later hours bring better flow and clarity. If you focus on one task at a time instead of doing too many things together, the day will feel smoother. What feels difficult early on will slowly settle by afternoon.

Tithi

panchang

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The day begins with Krishna Paksha Chaturthi and shifts to Panchami at 7:51 AM. This change improves the energy. Chaturthi can feel heavy and demanding, but Panchami brings a lighter and more supportive flow. After this shift, work, learning, and daily tasks feel easier to manage.

This is why the morning may feel slightly stressful, but things improve as the day goes on. Staying patient early will help you use the better hours well.

Nakshatra

Moola Nakshatra continues until 3:54 PM, after which Purva Ashadha begins. Ganda Moola is also active until this time.

Moola brings deep thinking, you may feel like understanding things properly rather than rushing. Later, Purva Ashadha brings more confidence, ease, and movement.

So, the day starts serious and inward, but becomes lighter and more active by afternoon. Something that feels heavy in the morning may feel easier later.

Yoga

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{{^usCountry}} The day is under Siddha Yoga (till 1:12 AM on 7 May). This is a supportive yoga for steady work. It favours patience, consistency, and practical effort over quick results. If you stay focused, the day can be productive. Karana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day is under Siddha Yoga (till 1:12 AM on 7 May). This is a supportive yoga for steady work. It favours patience, consistency, and practical effort over quick results. If you stay focused, the day can be productive. Karana {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Balava runs until 7:51 AM, followed by Kaulava until 9:03 PM, and then Taitila. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balava runs until 7:51 AM, followed by Kaulava until 9:03 PM, and then Taitila. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kaulava supports planning, organising, and handling tasks calmly. By evening, Taitila may bring more involvement, but by then your mind will feel clearer. Sunrise & Sunset {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaulava supports planning, organising, and handling tasks calmly. By evening, Taitila may bring more involvement, but by then your mind will feel clearer. Sunrise & Sunset {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:37 AM, and sunset will be around 6:59 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:37 AM, and sunset will be around 6:59 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The day is long enough to recover from a slow start and still complete important work. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day is long enough to recover from a slow start and still complete important work. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sun stays in Mesha (Aries), and the Moon moves through Dhanu (Sagittarius). This shift makes emotions feel lighter and more directed. The day supports purpose and action more than emotional heaviness. Auspicious Muhurat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sun stays in Mesha (Aries), and the Moon moves through Dhanu (Sagittarius). This shift makes emotions feel lighter and more directed. The day supports purpose and action more than emotional heaviness. Auspicious Muhurat {{/usCountry}}

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The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:12 AM to 4:54 AM and Amrit Kaal from 8:42 AM to 10:30 AM.

These are the most supportive times of the day. Even though Abhijit Muhurat is not present, the morning hours still offer good support if used carefully.

Inauspicious Timings

Rahu Kaal falls from 12:18 PM to 1:58 PM. Yamaganda runs from 7:17 AM to 8:57 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 10:38 AM to 12:18 PM.

Avoid starting important new work during these periods. Ongoing tasks can continue. Also, since Ganda Moola remains active until 3:54 PM, handle the first half of the day with extra care.

Festivals & Vrat

There is no major festival today, but the energy is still spiritually supportive. It’s a good day for quiet reflection, steady effort, and using the calmer second half wisely.

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This is a day that improves with time. Stay patient in the morning, stay focused, and use the smoother energy of the afternoon and evening to get things done.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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