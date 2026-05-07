Panchang Today, May 7, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

The day improves as it moves forward. The morning may feel a bit slow or unsettled, but things become easier later. Don’t judge the whole day too early. Work with patience, not hurry. A steady approach will give better results than rushing.

Tithi

Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for May 7 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings

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The day starts with Krishna Paksha Panchami and shifts to Shashthi at 10:13 AM.

Panchami brings ease and flow, so the morning is good for simple tasks and small corrections.

After 10:13 AM, Shashthi brings a more serious and disciplined energy. This is better for work that needs focus, effort, and consistency.

Nakshatra

The day begins in Purva Ashadha and moves to Uttara Ashadha at 6:46 PM. Morning energy feels active and expressive. Evening becomes more stable and mature, making it better for important decisions and thinking about long term.

Yoga

Sadhya Yoga continues throughout the day. This yoga supports steady progress and sincere effort. It is not about quick results, but about doing things properly and patiently.

Karana

Taitila lasts until 10:13 AM, followed by Garaja until 11:20 PM, and then Vanija. Garaja supports active work and practical effort, making the middle and later part of the day more productive.

Sunrise & Sunset

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{{^usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:36 AM and sunset is at 7:00 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunrise is at 5:36 AM and sunset is at 7:00 PM. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The day is long enough to recover from a slow start and still get meaningful work done. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day is long enough to recover from a slow start and still get meaningful work done. Planetary Transits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sun stays in Mesha, and the Moon remains in Dhanu throughout the day. This brings a sense of purpose and forward movement. You may feel more open and clear, as long as you don’t try to do too many things at once. Auspicious Timings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sun stays in Mesha, and the Moon remains in Dhanu throughout the day. This brings a sense of purpose and forward movement. You may feel more open and clear, as long as you don’t try to do too many things at once. Auspicious Timings {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:11 AM to 4:53 AM, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 1:23 PM to 3:11 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurat from 4:11 AM to 4:53 AM, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:51 AM to 12:45 PM, and Amrit Kaal from 1:23 PM to 3:11 PM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abhijit Muhurat is especially good for important decisions and focused work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhijit Muhurat is especially good for important decisions and focused work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ravi Yoga begins at 6:46 PM and continues into the next day, good for planned work and spiritual activities. Inauspicious Timings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi Yoga begins at 6:46 PM and continues into the next day, good for planned work and spiritual activities. Inauspicious Timings {{/usCountry}}

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Rahu Kaal falls from 1:58 PM to 3:39 PM. Yamaganda runs from 5:36 AM to 7:16 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 8:57 AM to 10:37 AM

Avoid starting new important tasks during these periods. Ongoing work can continue.

Overall,

This is a day that gets better with time. Use the morning for light work and patience. The middle and later part of the day is stronger for decisions, focus, and steady progress. If you have been delaying something, today is a good time to handle it calmly and properly.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: +91 7011793629

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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