Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 23
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 23

Dear Pisces, please let the child come out and play. Return to that spiritual state and embrace the simplicity of life. Trust your instincts. Don't allow others to put all the responsibility on you and don't be too proud to ask for any aid.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Life is complicated simply because you do so. Remember what it was like to live carelessly and live like that again.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Please let the child come out and play, Pisces. Return to your natural nature and enjoy it. Some of the most essential lessons in life are the ones you learnt as a youngster. Return to that spiritual state and embrace the simplicity of life. Life is complicated simply because you do so. Remember what it was like to live carelessly and live like that again.

Pisces Finance Today

Financial commitments might be difficult. The suggestions you suggested during conversations are not productive, and others would like to sponsor you. This can confuse you and make loss-making investments. You know whatever investments are right for you, so trust your instincts. Listening to comments is generally a good idea, but you should always exercise extreme caution before acting on them.

Pisces Family Today

In your private life, you feel as if you're walking through a minefield—one wrong step, and it's all over. You'll be pushed to the test in this. Don't allow others to put all the responsibility on you; they're sometimes to blame as well. When it comes to solving problems, be conscious that you are open to new ideas. It's tough to equate the two, but it's not hopeless.

Pisces Career Today

In your career, you can overcome any obstacles. Don't get too hot despite the prospect. Choose to present the situation as a challenge rather than a reverse. You are currently trying to construct solutions that will be useful in the future. Also, don't be too proud to ask for any aid.

Pisces Health Today

If you have a headache or feel exhausted, don't be surprised if things aren't going well. Concerns about recent occurrences may have left an imprint on you. Work on increasing your mind's stamina by exercise, getting enough sleep, and consuming nutritious foods.

Pisces Love Life Today

You can certainly relax today as far as your love life is concerned. Partner is likely to be supportive and you can also plan a great evening together. Do not consider anything else above your private time as this is the only thing that can bring you close to each other at this juncture.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

﻿Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

