Pisces Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for September 01

Pisces

People under this sign are imaginative, artistic and intuitive, but can be pessimistic and escapists too. Today, you will need to make things move in a favourable direction and steer clear of the pitfalls envisaged in your love life.

Pisces Finance Today

You can be criticized for spending big money on art, but it is difficult to put a price on what you love. Clearing previous bills can become a problem, so ask for some more time from your creditors. An investment option is worth a try, so don’t miss it.

Pisces Family Today

Getting a leg up on a family rival has never been more satisfying and sweeter for some. A hobby may become a great pastime for those not able to go out of the house in these pandemic times. You may take a family youngster to a vaccination centre today for his/ her first vaccine jab.

Pisces Career Today

Those into writing may get a chance to write a biography of some famous personality. A research paper submitted to a renowned publication can boost your reputation among your peers. Missing classes today at college means missing some very important topics, so avoid this. Be prepared for a surprise test.

Pisces Health Today

If you feel under the weather; avoid being lazy and better to visit the doctor and get yourself checked. Those into physical training or sports must get kitted with the right attire and equipment to train well. You will need to improve your dietary habits to reach peak performance.

Pisces Love Life Today

You can encounter your partner's swollen face right in the morning today for something you had not done. If there is a disagreement with a spouse, it is okay to tow his/ her line sometimes to prevent unnecessary escalation of the matter. A plan for an outing with a lover may not materialize and upset you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

