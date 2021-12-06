Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Take care of your mental health

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Dear Pisces, how gracious and sensitive soul you are! You think of everybody's good at a collective level and at the same time, you wish to be of some value to this mankind. You love to be the centre of attraction. Your sympathy will be at its peak today and you will have mixed results in all your endeavours that you put as the day goes ahead. Work-related travel is predicted in the nighttime and you are advised to eat only home-cooked while on the journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Finance Today

A good and stable financial is what can be predicted as per your card reading. You can also think of investing in some promising asset such as a property in town or else you can think of buying a new car. But, at the same time, you must focus on your savings as well.

Pisces Family Today

A get together can happen with all the relatives and cousins in your family. Your extended family members can also come to visit you. Your children will be happy with your presence and time devotion. Overall, a good family day is there is to cherish.

Pisces Career Today

Your mind is too occupied and loaded with too much work pressure that you will find it a little difficult to balance it all together. This may hamper your performance at work and you will feel the great need to take a pause. Things will improve by the end of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces Health Today

All seems to be okay and in perfect health except for your mental wellbeing. You must do some meditation and engage yourself in some spiritual sessions to gain mental clarity and not lose focus in life.

Pisces Love Life Today

Being loved and loving someone means a lot to you and you will be so glad today because today is your love favouring day. You will cherish the most important moments in your relationship and will commit to lifetime togetherness with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026