Pisces Daily Horoscope for Dec 21: Family front looks good

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Last sign of the Zodiac, try to ground yourself in the vision and that may direct you to focus with purpose. Be clear on what you want and then create a way of reminding yourself. It’s easy to give up but it's time that you decide to thrive. Thrive through the tough times, thrive through the times when you feel low, thrive through the times when you are hurt and wounded. Work on your own energy and inspiration and heal your courage, your strength and motivation coming out strong enough like a diamond. Avoid travels right now.

Pisces Finance Today

You may have an extra amount of good fortune to help you improve your financial assets and guarantee extraordinary accomplishments on the financial front. If planning to renovate, or purchasing some new things times are good.

Pisces Family Today

A good day with the family today. Share your problems and you may get some not professional but interesting solutions. There are always two sides to the story and we sometimes somehow fail to analyze them right. It’s never weird to ask for help as family is who knows you the best.

Pisces Career Today

Ban the impulsiveness and the lack of proper thinking from your life and you will proceed much swiftly with your ambitions and dream in life. Avoid anything superfluous and unnecessary, starting your life with a reconstruction in strategies and working style.

Pisces Health Today

With no health issues and strong immunity, you may be able to survive the day. You need to have enough energy to take all the criticism positively without reacting and having second thoughts. Practice meditation to regain the lost energy and maintain your vibe.

Pisces Love Life Today

The true support and love from your partner is what provides you courage and help you make way through the hard times. Cherish what you have, plan a wonderful date and be thankful for the love you be you have been receiving without any returns.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026