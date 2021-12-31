Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 31: Time to shine

Dear Pisces, trust your instinct and avoid anything that seems too complicated, avoid things that waste your time.
Keep busy, keep moving, and throw yourself into your friendships.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20). 

The cardinal wheel keeps pushing you to make a change now, evolve, and progress, which is why you are probably being called upon to kick bad habits. Use the time you normally waste on not so good things by doing something productive and creative. Trust your instinct and avoid anything that seems too complicated, avoid things that waste your time. Keep busy, keep moving, and throw yourself into your friendships. Now's your own personal time to shine.

 

Pisces Finance Today

You can make the tables move. Invest in some creative or food-related business and you will have a good return. Those working in IT or Marketing jobs will have a raise or will get some incentives soon. 

Pisces Family Today

Call the ones you love and invite them for a get-together. A get together is a good way to get back the lost spark. Spending some good moments together over food is what may reunite everyone and act as putting sand over the old matters. 

Pisces Career Today

Energies entering your sign may bring you some very interesting developments, encouraging you to think and aim high, but you should be prepared for a marathon, not a race. The feeling of jealousy that arises from competition may take much of your positives and make you sound low on the work front. 

Pisces Health Today

Pay a little attention to your diet or you may lose shape. Eating out a lot may leave you having stomach problems. Your clothes may feel tight, work on your fitness and you may feel much at ease. 

Pisces Love Life Today

Avoid worrying about the foundation of your relationship or how things stand—you are strong and have a deep bond, despite the quarrels. Maybe controlling your anger when it’s related to the very minute details, don’t let be a hurdle to your happiness. Learn to let go!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

Topics
sun signs pisces horoscope pisces astrology
