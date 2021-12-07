Pisces Daily Horoscope for December 6: Look for monetary gains

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You are a dreamer and a believer who loves deeply and purely. You have a symbol of two fishes swimming in different directions from each other. That also represents the duality of life and death. You are spiritual and open-minded to endless possibilities. Pisces carries the wisdom and experiences of all the 12 signs within. It makes them highly understanding and easy to connect with. You feel misunderstood as your emotions run deep to take the help of art to express yourself. Pisces loves to stay far away from reality and closer to the stars. They are most likely to be the advisor and spiritual gurus of their surrounding people. Let's see what their stars are sharing about the day

Pisces Finance Today

Your finances are going to be in favour today. You're likely to invest money in some shares or property that will get you good returns in the future. This is going to be a wise decision of the day.

Pisces Family Today

You can be the centre of the discussion today in your home. This may lead to an argument, better to avoid such discussions. Moreover, stay out of home today, if possible. Otherwise, you can be the mood spoiler for the day at home.

Pisces Career Today

There could be some hurdles in your professional life today. If you work hard and stay dedicated, you can get recognition at work. Some monetary gains are possible too.

Pisces Health Today

You can expect good health today. Also, it is a good day to rejoin Gym or Yoga, it can be appropriate workouts for an active life. Stay hydrated to avoid fatigue.

Pisces Love Life Today

Are you having feelings for a new person? If yes then things may take favourable turns. Office romance can be expected too and people have their eyes on you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026