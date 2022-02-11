Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 11: Don't let ego decide for you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You have always been a responsible person, so rise to the occasion and lend a helping hand to those in dire need. You must meet new people and make friends. This will help you to understand human nature better. Pisceans are dreamers, so you must not get distracted with the materialistic world and focus on fulfilling your long-cherished dreams. It’s the right time for students who are willing to pursue a degree overseas. You have always been a responsible person, so rise to the occasion and lend a helping end to those in dire need. Don’t be shy to express yourself. Keep your ego aside as it might make things around you very difficult. Youngsters can also take a leisure trip abroad. You are likely to invest in an ancestral property shrouded in controversies. Though, the deal will be beneficial for you.

Pisces Finance Today



You are likely to earn considerable monetary gains today. You are advised to save more. Those in the private sector may earn good profit. Some may get huge profits from oversea deals. You are advised to invest more than earlier.

Pisces Family Today

You have always been close to your family, but it’s your siblings who need you the most now. You are advised to spend more quality time with your family, especially with your siblings. In the process, it will be you who is likely to have the most fun time.

Pisces Career Today

You will get the desired transfer with a well-deserved hike. Your constant efforts and hard work will help you attain success. Those planning to switch jobs may get an offer with a considerable hike in remuneration. The time is just perfect to start your new venture.

Pisces Health Today

Those who are planning to lose weight may consider the advice of a loved one seriously and add several rigorous workouts in their daily routine. You are advised to follow a balanced diet. Those suffering from backache may get relief.

Pisces Love Life Today

If you are planning to solemnize a marriage or engagement proposal, postpone it further. Those experiencing a rift with their partner/ spouse are advised to resolve it at the earliest as things are expected to get worse. Keep your ego aside and take the initiative.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026