Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 18: Have some faith in your abilities

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Push past your hesitation to be the best person you are capable of being. You may have been deeply confused by events beyond your control or understanding Trying to keep your emotions at bay can be burdensome, but if you keep faith in your abilities, the sky is the limit for you. You cooperate with people and others are drawn towards the positive things you have to say, and you would find having such an optimistic outlook has the effect of cementing your friendships and making them even stronger than before. Enjoy this mood of boundless energy you experience today, but don't throw caution to the wind. Now is the time to count your gains and consolidate your power. Chances of travelling are bright. And it will be a smooth and pleasant one whether short or long journey, business or recreational trip. Try to avoid signing any important property documents. Even payments related to property should be postponed. Wait for more favorable time.

Pisces Finance Today

Your expenditure is likely to shoot up and there could be last-minute cancellations of important work like meetings or travel plans. You will have to revise your budget as you might be facing delayed payments and unexpected expenses today. Don't be in a haste to spend on others.

Pisces Family Today

You could have some differences of opinion with your family members because of which you may feel low. It is advisable to resolve the differences amicably. You sibling or family youngster may need firm handling to mend his/ her ways.

Pisces Career Today

You will be full of self-belief which will enable you to perform exceptionally well in your professional sphere. The recent change in job may bring amazing results and you may have finally landed your dream job.

Pisces Health Today

On the health front, the day seems very good. A morning walk or yoga practice will help you remain vibrant throughout the day. Mental health is likely to remain strong if you keep yourself away from negative people and thoughts.

Pisces Love Life Today

Married couples are likely to enjoy a relaxing time together and strengthen the bond with their significant other. Those who are singles may get a proposal from the one they like secretly. Your love interest may also take initiatives to seek your attention.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

