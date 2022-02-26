Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 26: Value your inner self

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Keep on strengthening your ability to trust your instincts, develop imagination, and compassion. Your artistic abilities are likely to ascend. Unveil your charisma and leadership qualities, no need to hide your true potential. People may find it easy to get along with you and enjoy your company. Maintain personal boundaries and don’t let people encroach your life or time. Prioritize yourself. Excellent travel opportunities may come your way, you need to be quick on wit and take them up. No one knows what lies on the other side. Property related matters also need you to be smart and attentive. Reading people may help you make better decisions. Students should learn to create a balance between academics and extra-curricular activities. Exercise for brain and body both should find place in your routine. Your mental strength is providing you support and clarity in matters important. Do not give in to social pressures or superficial expectations. Be your own true self.

Pisces Finance Today

Take control of your expenses and finances to avoid worries later on. Avoid splurging on luxury today, wait for appropriate time. Those with passive income may have to work harder to reap extra benefits. Don’t worry you would succeed.

Pisces Family Today

Family life will mostly be stable. A younger family member will want to bond with you. Someone may discuss financial matters with you and seek your guidance. Partner may have their own plans leaving you enough time to do your own thing.

Pisces Career Today

Work life is likely to be very good even though it will be just another day. You can depend on coworkers or supervisors to take the decisions today. Don’t hold back on presenting your ideas for new projects. Businessmen may have important meetings lined up all day.

Pisces Health Today

You need to listen to your body and not give in to external pressure be it from family or at work. Lower back may give you some trouble today. Take your meals on time avoid eating out. Visit a doctor if the back problem persists.

Pisces Love Life Today

A lover may give you cold shoulder, you need to find out the reason behind and shower them with love and attention. Single people will sadly stay single for some time, going on dates and socializing is the solution.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

